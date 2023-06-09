There's been loads of anticipation since EA Sports revealed its plans to revive the NCAA Football series as EA Sports College Football in February 2021. The series, which was released yearly from 1993 to 2014, was halted due to legal disputes.

However, EA Sports has been able to put things back together for a relaunch in 2024. One of the most anticipated annual developments is who gets featured on the cover. The cover athlete serves as a representation of the game's talent, excitement and star power.

Here's a look at the top five candidates for the EA Sports College Football 2024 cover.

#5, Harold Perkins, LSU

Ranked as the fourth-best player nationwide and the No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, Harold Perkins made a significant impact on college football in his debut season. The Texas native lived up to his hype.

He started as a freshman, recording 72 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and landing on the All-Southeastern Conference first team.

#4, Drake Maye, North Carolina

Drake Maye finally found his footing in college football in his sophomore season at North Carolina. With the exit of Sam Howell to the NFL, Maye became the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels in 2022 and shined in the role.

In 14 games, the signal-caller recorded 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. This earned him several Atlantic Coast Conference accolades as well as a Heisman Trophy finalist spot. He'll be one of the favorites for the Heisman in 2023 as well.

#3, Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Arguably the best wide receiver currently in college football, a lot will be expected of Marvin Harrison Jr. as he approaches his junior year at Ohio State. Following Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury, the player took the reign and formed an incredibly potent offensive duo with C.J. Stroud.

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver recorded 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

#2, Blake Corum, Michigan

It was a huge surprise to many when Blake Corum announced his return to Michigan in January instead of declaring for the NFL draft. His strong showing last season, when he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, was expected to secure him a first-round selection.

In the 2022 Heisman voting, there were six players who ranked higher than Corum. But now he has an ideal opportunity to secure the coveted Heisman trophy for himself.

#1, Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is college football's best quarterback. With an impressive 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns last season, Williams is a top contender for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams' dual-threat ability sets him apart. The USC Trojans signal-caller is widely predicted to retain the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since Archie Griffin in 1975.

