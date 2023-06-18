Top 5 CFB defenses for 2023: Taking a closer look at Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and more

Defenses win games in football as much as the offense. With the fans counting down to the 2023 college football season and beaming with expectations, we examined the top 5 defenses in college football going into the 2023 season.

Rating the top 5 defenses ahead of the 2023 season

5. Clemson Tigers

The Tigers were not at their usual best defensively last season. They finished the season outside the ACC top two in total defense for the first time in nine years. Injuries to starter Bryan Bresee played a part in this slip up.

However, with the duo of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter returning, the Tigers can dream again. The two linebackers combined for 169 tackles last season, including 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The Tigers will surely not be lacking in leadership as the trio of Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro will be returning.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State will have to cope with the exit of their star cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who left for the NFL. This notwithstanding, they will retain much of their defensive strength from last season with the return of defensive end Adisa Isaac, linebacker Abdul Carter and Kalen King at cornerback.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has almost always been well above average defensively. Going into 2023, less is not expected of them. But with the loss of elite linebacker Will Anderson Jr to the NFL, Dallas Turner must step up real big.

A new phase of leadership also begins at the Crimson Tide defense with the arrival of the experienced Kevin Steele as new defensive coordinator. Former coordinator, Pete Golding left to resume as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

2. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines made their way back to the top of the Big Ten conference following a string of coaching and player exits in 2021. They were top 10 last season in points allowed and yards per play allowed.

Defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter will be in charge for his second season. He will have a thorough mix of established players and new transfer arrivals. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is arriving from Nebraska while EDGE Josaiah Stewart arrives from Coastal Carolina

1. Georgia Bulldogs

A big factor in Georgia’s recent success is their mighty defense. Their continued success in 2023 is also going to depend heavily on it. A number of exits threaten to rock that defense as the NFL draft has taken Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith and Chris Smith.

But the Bulldogs will still be strong defensively with the presence of experienced players like Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson. They can also count on the blooming of players like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Drew Miller.

