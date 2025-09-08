Top 5 CFB teams after Week 2 AP Poll ft. Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Four of the Top 5 teams in last week's AP Poll have remained in their previous positions after Week 2 of college football action concluded on Saturday.

Ryan Day's Ohio State held on to its firm grip of the No. 1 spot ahead of Penn State and LSU after a convincing 70-0 win over Grambling State.

Oregon, meanwhile, barged into the Top 5 after the Big Ten program demolished Oklahoma State. The Ducks dislodged erstwhile No. 4-ranked Georgia while Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes hang on to No. 5 after beating Bethune-Cookman.

Here are the Top 5 college football teams after the latest AP poll was unveiled on Monday:

#5. Miami

Miami (2-0) continued its hot start to the season with a 45-3 victory over Bethune-Cookman (0-2) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Quarterback Carson Beck set a new program record for consecutive completions, throwing 15 straight successful passes from the opening whistle to lift the Hurricanes' record to 2-0.

Beck finished 22 of 24 for 264 yards with two touchdowns as the Mario Cristobal-coached team followed up on its 27-24 triumph over Notre Dame.

Mark Fletcher Jr rushed for 86 yards with two touchdowns while Girard Pringle Jr and CharMar Brown added one TD each for Miami, which aims to secure its third straight win against No. 18 USF (2-0) on Saturday at home.

Wide receiver Malachi Toney caught six passes for 80 yards while CJ Daniels recorded two TDs and gained 73 yards for the Hurricanes, whose offense accumulated 543 yards while limiting Bethune-Cookman to 191 total yards.

#4. Oregon

Oregon (2-0) followed up on its impressive 59-13 win over Montana State in its season debut with a 69-3 demolition of Oklahoma State (1-1) on Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore made 16 completions in 21 attempts for 266 yards with three touchdowns for Dan Lanning's Oregon, which finished with 631 total yards.

The Ducks rushed for 312 yards and came up with five TDs. Noah Washington and Jayden Limar combined for 178 rushing yards with two TDs to outrun the Cowboys offense, which only registered 144 yards on 42 attempts.

Oregon's defense was also in sync in the game, intercepting two passes for touchdowns. Peyton Woodyard and Jerry Mixon telegraphed Zane Flores' attempts and ran away with respective six-point scores to pad the lead further for the Ducks.

Dan Lanning's team will have its first Big Ten Conference game of the season against Northwestern (1-1). The Wildcats routed Western Illinois 42-7 to bounce back from their season-opening defeat to Tulane.

#3. LSU

LSU earned its second-straight win, beating Louisiana Tech 23-7 on Saturday. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for 237 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (2-0), who couldn't put away the Bulldogs (1-1) in the first two quarters.

Caleb Durham rushed for a three-yard touchdown for Brian Kelly's team, who outgained Louisiana Tech by 211 yards. Barrion Brown caught eight passes for 94 yards, while Aaron Anderson also received eight for 73 yards.

LSU's defense shut down the Bulldogs in the first 55 minutes of the game until Blake Baker threw a 33-yard pass to Davin Gandy that resulted in a touchdown with 4:02 left.

The Tigers will have their first regular-season game against Florida (1-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Gators were stunned by USF 18-16 in a nonconference game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

#2. Penn State

Penn State (2-0) bucked a slow start to earn a 34-0 win over FIU (1-1) on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions combined for 24 points in the second half to overpower the Panthers, who were limited to 290 overall yards despite having the majority of the possession time throughout the game.

Drew Allar passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns while Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton added two rushing TDs to help Penn State gain its second-straight win against a Group of 5 opponent.

The Nittany Lions' defense went to work against the Panthers, with linebacker Tony Rojas making 10 tackles. Alonzo Ford recorded an interception and the team came up with its first shutout since its 56-0 victory over Kent State last year.

James Franklin's team will go for its third straight win on Saturday against Villanova (1-0) before hosting No. 4 Oregon the week after in a highly anticipated clash between two of the Top 5 teams in the AP Poll.

#1. Ohio State

Ohio State (2-0) pounded Grambling State (1-1) 70-0 to record its ninth win in school history by at least 70 points and sixth via shutout on Saturday.

The Buckeyes played like a No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25, with Julian Sayin throwing for four touchdowns while setting a school record for completed passes to start a game.

The sophomore quarterback completed his first 16 passes and finished 18 of 19 for 306 yards in the first half alone. Sayin eclipsed Will Howard's mark of 13 straight completions to start a game.

Jeremiah Smith caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Buckeyes, while Carnell Tate recorded 69 yards and a touchdown. Will Kacmarek and Jelani Thurman also caught passes that led to a touchdown as Ryan Day's team combined for 651 total yards to beat the Tigers.

Bo Jackson rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown while CJ Donaldson added another TD. Isaiah West and Sam Dixon also scored one touchdown each for Ohio State, which is set to face Ohio (1-1) on Saturday night.

