Top 5 college athletes dominating the $1 billion NIL market in 2023 ft. Olivia Dunne

The concept of NIL has grown massively in the world of college sports since its introduction. Helping student-athletes benefit financially from their popularity, the landscape has grown into a $1 billion market.

While many players only derive a generous amount from the concept, some top college athletes dominate the NIL Market. Here are the five student-athletes with the biggest NIL deals in the collegiate athletics.

Top 5 college athletes dominating NIL market

#1, Bronny James, $5.9 million, Basketball

As the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James has been a popular NIL figure since his high school days.

With 13.5 million followers across his social media handle and his father's legacy, James boasts as the most marketable athlete within the landscape. He currently has an endorsement deal with brands like Fast X, Beats by Dre, Nike, PSD Underwear, and others.

#2, Shedeur Sanders, $4 million, Football

Shedeur Sanders' NIL valuation rose sporadically in 2023 after the quarterback moved from HBCU Jackson State to the Football Bowl Subdivision with Colorado.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders has benefitted from the popularity of his father and coach, Deion Sanders, following their move to Boulder. The quarterback has an endorsement deal with brands like Google, Beats by Dre, Mercedes-Benz, Under Armor, Gatorade, etc.

#3, Olivia Dunne, $3.3 million, Gymnastics

Olivia Dunne has capitalized on her popularity, especially on Tiktok, to build her NIL profile in college sports. She boasts a huge NIL valuation despite not participating in a relatively popular sport.

The LSU sensation boasts of being the female athlete with the biggest NIL deals in the world of college sports, leading the way in many aspects. She has an endorsement deal with Omaha Production, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, SI Swimsuit, Body Armor, and many others.

#4, Arch Manning, $2.8 million, Football

Benefitting from his family's legacy in football, Arch Manning entered the world of college sports with a huge NIL valuation and has maintained that since arriving in Texas.

However, Arch Manning doesn't currently earn for his NIL deals, and he won't until he reaches the starting quarterback job at Texas or elsewhere. This was made so by his grandfather, Archie Manning. He currently has an endorsement deal with brands like Panini America.

#5, Caleb Williams, $2.7 million, Football

Caleb Williams has built his way to the top in the world of college sports, and it has effectively aided his NIL valuation. His efforts at Oklahoma and USC haven't gone unrewarded.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner boasts one of the biggest NIL deals, showcasing his marketability. He has endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, United Airlines, PlayStation, AT&T, Neutrogena, Fanatics, Dr Pepper, and many others.

