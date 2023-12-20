Top 5 college football coaches who aced the transfer portal in 2023 ft. Deion Sanders

The transfer portal has in the last couple of years become an important part of the college football offseason. Aside from recruiting prospects from high school, the portal has become an avenue for programs to get players to improve their roster ahead of a new season.

The participation of teams in the transfer portal has grown sporadically over the years. Virtually all college football teams feel the wave of the portal when it opens. The year 2023 was no different as college football coaches made use of it more than ever in its history.

We examine the five coaches that took the most advantage of the portal in 2023.

Top five coaches that aced the transfer portal

#1 Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders made use of the transfer portal like never before in 2023. Taking over at Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, Coach Prime oversaw a massive overhaul of the team's roster.

According to 247Sports, a total of 51 players transferred to Colorado to begin the Deion Sanders era. This includes players like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Alton McCaskill, Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr. and a host of others.

#2 Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham took great advantage of the transfer portal in rebuilding his roster ahead of the 2023 season. Arizona State wanted to end their time in the Pac-12 on a high note.

According to On3, Dillingham ensured the transfer of a total of 28 players in the program in 2023. This includes the likes of Jordyn Tyson, Juwan Mitchell, Clayton Smith, Cade Briggs, Sione Finau, Jake Smith, Tate Romney and many others.

#3 Kenny Payne, Louisville

Kenny Payne was very active in bringing new players to Louisville from the portal ahead of the 2023 season. This eventually paid off as the Cardinals reached the ACC title game.

On3 reports that a total of 27 players transferred to Louisville in 2023. This includes Marcus Washington, Brady Allen, Eric Miller, Storm Duck, Lance Robinson, Harrison Bailey, Keith Brown, Vincent Lumia and a couple of others.

#4 Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

In continuing his good work at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin needed to bring in some quality players from the transfer portal. The Rebels went on to end the season with a New Year's Six Bowl spot.

Kiffin oversaw the addition of 23 players to Ole Miss in 2023, according to 247Sports. This includes TJ Dudley, Chris Graves, Jam Griffin, Teja Young, Zakhari Franklin, Akelo Stone, Justin Hodges, Jason Canady, Isaac Ukwu and a host of others.

#5 Tom Allen, Indiana

Tom Allen needed a brilliant season to ease the pressure on him at Indiana. This made him very active on the portal. However, his efforts weren't enough to secure his job.

As per 247Sports, Indiana had 23 commits from the transfer portal in 2023. These include players like Anthony Jones, Noah Bolticoff, Trey Laing, Robby Harrison, Bradly Archer, Tayven Jackson, Lanell Carr, Joshua Rudolph and a couple of others.

