Top 5 college football coaches who lost the most recruits to transfer portal in 2023 ft. Lane Kiffin

In the last couple of years, the transfer portal has become a crucial aspect of the college football offseason. The involvement of teams in the transfer portal has grown significantly during this time and this trend is expected to continue for the next couple of years.

In the process of players moving around within the landscape, some teams feel much of the heat farther than others. In an era of NIL, players tend to move to programs where they are guaranteed more financial benefit, presenting a big depth chart problem for some teams.

Following the transfer activities in college football in 2023, we examine the coaches who lost the most recruits to the transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five coaches that lost most recruits to the transfer portal in 2023

#1, Deion Sanders, Colorado

The arrival of Deion Sanders to Boulder saw many Colorado players enter the transfer portal and seek a move away. This was probably due to the coach's intention to overhaul the roster.

According to On3, the Buffaloes lost 53 players to the transfer portal in 2023. This includes Seydou Traore, Yousef Mugharbil, Grant Page, Tayvion Beasley, Alex Harkey, Khairi Manns, Travis Gray and a host of others.

#2, Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

With his growing success at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin witnessed a lot of players make their way out of the program in 2023. This is probably spurred by the program's activeness on the portal.

On3 reports that a total of 33 players made their exit from the Rebel to seek opportunities elsewhere. This includes Danny Lockhart, Luke Shouse, Markevious Brown, Brandon Buckhaulter, Tywone Malone, Jibran Hawkins and a couple of others.

#3, Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Why Kenny Dillingham was busy trying to take advantage of the opportunities the portal offered in 2023, his team at the same time suffered a significant exodus of players.

Arizona State recorded the exit of 32 players according to On3. The players include Juwan Mitchell, Robby Harrison, Ralph Frias, Cam Johnson, Joe Moore, Armon Bethea, Omarr Norman-Lott, Carter Brown and a number of others.

#4, Dan Lanning, Oregon

Following Dan Lanning's successful first season at Oregon, the coach saw a massive number of players head out of the program. This is mainly to secure opportunities elsewhere.

As per On3, a total of 32 players made their way out of Eugene to continue their college careers. This includes the likes of Harrison Taggart, Sir Mells, Jalil Tucker, Anthony Jones, Isaah Crocker, Treven Ma'ae, Keith Brown and a host of others.

#5, Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Arkansas is one of the teams that felt the heat of transfer portal activities in 2023 as Sam Pittman saw a lot of departures from his team as they prepared for a new season.

The Razorbacks recorded the exit of 29 players in 2023, according to On3. They include Taylor Lewis, Dax Courtney, Landon Rogers, Erin Outlet, Javion Hunt, Patrick Foley, Zach Zimos, Isaiah Nicols, Marcus Henderson and a couple of others.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season