Top 5 college football Cornerbacks to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Travis Hunter and Will Johnson 

The cornerback position is a key part of any college football defense. There are many talented players in this position.

Here are five cornerbacks to watch out for during the 2024 college football season.

Five cornerbacks to watch out for in 2024

#1 Travis Hunter

The cornerback for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes is one of the best in the position. He plays this position as well as being a wide receiver for quarterback Shedeur Sanders

A high point for a Buffaloes defense that struggled to stop many Pac 12 offenses, Hunter recorded 31 tackles with five pass deflections and three interceptions. The latter two were team-leading numbers.

Hunter is an extremely entertaining player to watch on both sides of the ball, and with many members of the Buffaloes team entering the transfer portal, he may have to play a larger role in the team this year.

#2 Will Johnson

The Michigan Wolverines cornerback has been described coming into the 2024 season as the best cornerback in college football.

In his first two seasons with the Wolverines, Johnson lived up to the five-star prospect rating he had been given. A player who is incredibly strong in the secondary, Johnson recorded four pass deflections and as many interceptions during the 2023 season and went up against some of the best receivers with ease.

The Wolverines will be with Mike Sainristil as the cornerback has entered the NFL, but Will Johnson should fill these shoes and keep the Wolverines defense strong.

#3 Benjamin Morrison

The cornerback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is, like Will Johnson, another player that could easily be described as one of best this year.

His tackling is good, recording around 30 each season, but it's his ability to pressure recievers that makes him stand out among his peers. During the 2023 season, Morrison recorded 10 pass deflections and easily limited talented players like Marvin Harrison Jr.

If Morrison continues this form, we should widely expect him to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

#4 Cobee Bryant

The Kansas Jayhawk has a similar name to the basketball great and has the ability himself to become a great in his sport.

Bryant is, like many of the players on this list, strong in the secondary, and his impressive athletic ability has been seen in the past two seasons. His seven interceptions are one of the highest among all cornerback, and over time, Bryant's physicality (which is already impressive) will only get better.

#5 Sebastian Castro

The Iowa Hawkeye has decided to return to Iowa for one more season after deciding not to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Castro is a strong tackler, recording 67 tackles in 2023, which led cornerbacks in the team but was a shadow of the 171 tackles linebacker Jay Higgins made that season.

Castro's physical nature will make him a strong part of a Hawkeyes defense that has had many struggles over the last season and could make the difference in closer games for Iowa.

Who do you think will be the best cornerback in the 2024 college football season?

