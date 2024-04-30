Top 5 college football standouts to watch out for in final hours of Spring transfer portal closure ft. Cormani McClain

Many college football standouts are still searching for a home with the spring transfer portal closure on the horizon. The spring transfer portal closes on April 30, 15 days after it opened.

With some players still searching for a new team this upcoming season, programs are still attempting to finalize their rosters. Here is a look at the top five college football standouts to watch out for on the final day before the spring transfer portal closure.

Top 5 college football standouts to watch out for prior to the spring transfer portal closure

TCU DL #52 Damonic Williams has entered the transfer portal

#5. Peny Boone, RB, Louisville

College football standout running back Peny Boone has entered the transfer portal for the second time in four months. Boone began his career at Maryland in 2020 before transferring to Toledo in 2022. He played two seasons at Toledo before announcing his transfer to Louisville after last season.

Boone was named the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year after running for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. This was by far the best season of his career, and he will now attempt to post another big season at a different program.

Kentucky emerged as an early top landing spot for Boone, but according to KSR and On3, he will not transfer to Kentucky. Other top landing spots for the college football standout running back include Ole Miss, Florida State and Michigan State.

#4. Elijah Herring, LB, Tennessee

Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring entered the spring transfer portal on April 15. Herring is coming off his second season with the Volunteers after leading them in tackles last season.

He finished his 2023 campaign with 79 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He didn't play in Tennessee's spring game due to injury but should be ready to go for the start of the upcoming season.

Herring has two years of eligibility remaining as he searches for his next home. Pittsburgh has been one of the programs in contact with Herring, and Clemson is considered another optimal fit for the linebacker.

#3. Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Arizona college football standout defensive back Tacario Davis is still searching for a new home this season after announcing he would be transferring from Arizona in January. Davis has played two seasons at Arizona and was one of the top defensive backs on the team last season.

He finished last season with 25 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He ranked fourth in the NCAA in total passes defended last season with 15.

Some of the top landing spots for Davis this season include Alabama, Washington, UCLA, Oregon and Ohio State. These are some of the top programs in the nation, and Davis would be an excellent addition to any of these defensive units.

#2. Damonic Williams, DT, TCU

TCU college football standout Damonic Williams announced he would transfer after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Williams put up a career-best 33 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks last season.

Williams is a big target in the portal for many programs, but Texas is the frontrunner in landing him. LSU also hosted a visit for the defensive lineman on Monday as they attempt to improve their defensive front.

#1. Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado

After announcing he would remain at Colorado, defensive back Cormani McClain entered the spring transfer portal. McClain was one of Deion Sanders' top recruits at Colorado and was expected to take on a larger role this season.

He finished last season with 13 total tackles and one tackle for loss through nine games. McClain is one of the most sought-after targets this offseason, with programs like LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, UCLA and Georgia attempting to contact him.

Where do you think Carmani McClain will be playing next season? Let us know in the comments below.