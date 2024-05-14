Top 5 college football teams with stacked defensive rosters ahead of 2024 season ft. Georgia

For college football teams hoping to win a national championship, a potent defense is essential. Certain programs have spent the offseason building on the defensive side of the ball in order to fortify their team to win a national title in 2024.

College football teams with stacked defensive rosters in 2024

#5. Iowa Hawkeyes

NCAA Football: Purdue at Iowa

Last season, the Iowa Hawkeyes had one of the best defenses in college football, giving up just 14.8 points per game to their opponents. They will have the NCAA's leader in total tackles, Jay Higgins, returning in 2024.

Higgins recorded 79 solo tackles last season to lead the Big Ten while leading the nation with 171 total tackles. Phil Parker's defense will also have Nick Jackson, Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte, and Jermari Harris returning to the team in 2024 to play alongside Higgins once again.

#4. Georgia Bulldogs

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia

Georgia's defense lost some big names from last season but will have top recruits such as KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV joining the team in 2024. Georgia's defense allowed 15.6 points per game last season, which ranked fifth in the nation.

Numerous returning players on the Bulldogs defense will have the chance to assume starting positions this season. Behind the returning players will be a talented group of young players that may have a chance to play a vital role this season.

#3. Oregon Ducks

NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon

The Oregon Ducks defensive line will feature the return of the Ducks tackle for loss leader, Jordan Burch, in 2024. Burch finished last season with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks during what was his first season with the Ducks after transferring from South Carolina.

Jamaree Cladwell also joins the defensive line after transferring from Houston, along with top freshman recruits Aydin Breland and Elijah Rushing. The Ducks secondary also received some key additions from the transfer portal, including Kam Alexander, Kobe Savage, and Jabbar Muhammad.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines CB #2 Will Johnson

The Michigan Wolverines stifling defense allowed the fewest opponent points per game last season, giving up just 10.4 points. However, their defense will lose key players to the NFL, including Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson, Mike Sainristil, and Jaylen Harrell.

Michigan had so much depth on defense last season that they should be just as dominant in 2024. Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham should be a suitable replacement for Colson at linebacker, with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant returning for another season as defensive tackle pairings.

Cornerback Will Johnson returns to lead the Wolverines secondary, along with Quinten Johnson and Rod Moore.

#1. Ohio State Buckeyes

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Missouri at Ohio State

Ohio State's defensive unit is shaping up to be one of the most intimidating in college football at each level. Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau lead the defensive line on the edge, with Cody Simon and Sonny Styles returning as linebackers.

The secondary features returning players Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom, Davison Igbinosun, and Jordan Hancock, along with the addition of top transfer portal recruit Caleb Downs at safety.

Which college football team do you think has the best defensive roster ahead of the 2024 season? Let us know your predictions in the comments.