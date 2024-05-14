Top 5 college football teams with stacked QB rooms ahead of 2024 season ft. Texas Longhorns

A college football team's success can depend heavily on who they have at the quarterback position. Finding a quarterback to lead a program's offense is often the first step in building a championship-contending team.

There are many programs that feel comfortable having multiple reliable options at the quarterback position. Heres' a look at the five college football programs with the most stacked quarterback rooms ahead of the upcoming season.

Top five college football teams with stacked quarterback rooms ahead of the 2024 season

#5 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs QB #15 Carson Beck

The Georiga Bulldogs will have their starter from last season, Carson Beck, returning for the 2024 season. Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns last season with six interceptions. Behind Beck will be Gunner Stockton, who was Beck's backup last season as well.

Stockton was a four-star recruit from 2022 who opted to redshirt his freshman season. In 2023, he appeared in four games for the Bulldogs and completed 12 of 19 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Georgia also added Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada from the transfer portal. Rashada was a former four-star recruit who played one season with the Sun Devils in 2023. He appeared in three games and threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns.

They will also bring in another four-star recruit, Ryan Puglisi, as a member of the 2024 class. Puglisi is listed as the 10th-ranked quarterback recruit on 247Sports.

#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame quarterbacks #8 Kenny Minchey and #13 Riley Leonard

Notre Dame will be without Sam Hartman this season, who was the team's leading passer last season. The Fighting Irish are bringing in Duke transfer Riley Leonard, who played three seasons of college football with the Blue Devils.

Steve Angeli will spend his third season at Notre Dame, serving as the backup quarterback. He appeared in eight games last season and threw for 504 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

The Fighting Irish will also bring in a four-star recruit from 2023, Kenny Michney. He was the 14th-ranked quarterback recruit, according to 247Sports, and will likely sit behind Leonard and Angeli as he continues to develop his game.

#3 Oregon Ducks

Oregon QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

Oregon's quarterback room will look very different in 2024 after losing their leading passer and Bo Nix, one of the top college football players in 2023. Nix and his backup, Ty Thompson, will not return to the team this season.

Oregon has brought in Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel to take over as the Ducks starter in 2024. Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season with six interceptions.

Behind Gabriel will be UCLA transfer Dante Moore, who threw for 1,610 yards passing and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season. He struggled with interceptions, throwing nine total picks and taking a large number of sacks. However, Moore is entering his sophomore year this season and has plenty of room for improvement.

Austin Novosad will be returning after redshirting last season. Three-star college football recruit Luke Moga will also join the quarterback room as part of the 2024 freshman class.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterbacks Devin Brown and Will Howard

Ohio State enters the 2024 season with one of the most stacked rosters in college football. Their loaded roster starts at quarterback, with Kansas State transfer Will Howard joining the Buckeyes to take over as the starter this season.

Howard threw for 2,643 yards last season with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also a threat on the ground, adding 351 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns.

Behind Howard is Devin Brown, who will be returning to Ohio State for his third season. Brown appeared in six games last season and completed 16 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes also added five-star recruit and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin. He was the 20th-ranked college football prospect in his class and has the potential to be a superstar quarterback in the future.

#1 Texas Longhorns

NCAA Football: University of Texas Spring Game

The Texas Longhorns will have two of the best quarterbacks in the country with the return of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Ewers is a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in 2024 and will be backed up by the No. 1 ranked recruit by 247Sports in 2023, Arch Manning.

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games last season. Manning, meanwhile, spent his freshman season in 2023 behind Ewers and Longhorns backup Maalik Murphy.

He appeared in two games and had two completions on five attempts. With Murphy transferring to Duke this season, the backup spot belongs solely to Manning, who has super star potential in the future.

The Longhorns quarterback room also includes a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Trey Owens, who's ranked as the 16th quarterback in the class of 2024 by 247Sports.

Which college football team do you think has the most stacked quarterback room ahead of the 2024 season? Let's know your predictions in the comments: