Top 5 college football teams with the most true freshmen starters in 2023

In college football, having freshmen who can play can be a key to the school's future success. But, oftentimes, teams that are looking to win a national title will want more veteran and experienced players.

However, having freshmen play and start games will allow them to develop and get better for their sophomore and junior years, which in turn should make that team better.

But, starting as a true freshman in college football is not easy, however, some teams have several of them starting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Florida Gators, 11

The Florida Gators have the most true freshmen starters in all of college football with 11.

Two of the Gators' top true freshmen are wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson. Both were named to the On3 True Freshman All-American Team in the preseason.

Florida is currently off to a 4-2 start to the season.

Tied for #2, Clemson Tigers & LSU Tigers, 7

Clemson and LSU are tied with seven true freshmen starters which is the second-most in college football.

Three players at Clemson were named to ESPN's Top 25 true freshmen list. Those include defensive end T.J. Parker, wide receiver Tyler Brown and defensive tackle Peter Woods.

The Clemson Tigers are currently 4-2.

LSU, meanwhile, has been known to be a school that relies on true freshmen, as last season, Harold Perkins Jr. was the top true freshman in the country and one of the best players in the country.

This season, the Tigers have relied on offensive tackle Lance Heard, linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Kaleb Jackson among others.

LSU is 4-2 to begin the season.

#4 Texas A&M Aggies, 6

Texas A&M comes in at No. 4 on this list with six true freshmen starters.

Two of the Aggies' true freshmen, linebacker Taurean York and offensive tackle Chase Bisontis made On3’s Midseason True Freshman All-American list.

Bisontis has started every game at right tackle for the Aggies and has allowed just one sack.

Texas A&M is 4-2.

#5 Six-way tie, 5

For the final spot, Tennessee, Iowa State, Arkansas State, Baylor, Kentucky and Oregon all have five true freshmen starters.

Out of those schools, Oregon remains undefeated and remains in the mix for a college football playoff spot.