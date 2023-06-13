The jump from high school to college football is one of the largest jumps in collegiate sports. Many freshmen are often not prepared for the size and speed of college athletes. Many programs prefer to ease their freshmen into action and not put too much on their plate.

With how many players commit, decommit, and then enter the transfer portal, it is more important than ever to generate immediate contributions from the incoming freshman class.

Several universities lost vital cogs to their teams, and although that leaves an excellent opportunity for the incoming players, these are large shoes to fill, and it could take some time for players to step up to fill them.

Today we take a look at the top five incoming freshmen and how quickly fans could find them on the football field:

#1) Keon Keeley, Edge, Alabama Crimson Tide

Replacing the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, edge defender Will Anderson Jr., is daunting, especially for an incoming freshman. Luckily for Tide fans, Keon Keeley isn't your average recruit. Will Anderson Jr. made immediate waves for Nick Saban as a freshman, and fans can expect a similar impact from Keeley.

#2) Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns

Texas Spring Football Game

Can Arch Manning surpass current starter, Quinn Ewers? One of many burning questions ahead of the 2023 season. Arch Manning has the pedigree and the type of name value that makes him must-see TV. With the variety of weapons surrounding him at Texas, once Manning starts, expect him to keep the starting gig.

#3) Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado Buffalos

Colorado Football Spring Game

Cormani McClain was quite the signing for Colorado. McClain had previously agreed to play for Miami, but switched later in the process, preferring to play for one of the greatest CBs in history, under head coach Deion Sanders. Expect McClain to vie for a starting position from the first practice.

#4) Dante Moore, QB, UCLA Bruins

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pittsburgh v UCLA

Starting as QB as a true freshman is a huge undertaking, but Dante Moore has the ideal skillset to run coach Chip Kelly's fast-paced offense. Moore must surpass Ethan Garbers and Colin Schlee for the job, but he is arguably much more talented than the veteran options, so it's likely only a matter of time before Moore is the Bruins' starting QB.

#5) Peter Woods, DL, Clemson Tigers

Few teams do a better job of developing defensive line talent than the Clemson Tigers. Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are off to the NFL, so there is an opportunity for Peter Woods to step in and contribute immediately for the defending ACC champions.

