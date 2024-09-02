Top 5 college football true freshmen who amazed fans with their Week 1 heroics ft. Dylan Raiola

Every college football season sees a host of true freshmen take the landscape by storm right from the first day and go on to impress beyond expectations. The 2024 season won’t be any different as a couple of freshmen are already showcasing their talent on the college gridiron.

In Week 1, a few true freshmen put up some heroic performances for their teams.

Top 5 college football true freshmen who amazed fans with their Week 1 heroics

#1, Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola lived up to the hype in his first game as a college football player. He is the only true freshman starter at quarterback in 2024 and showed the reason why.

Raiola played with loads of confidence on Saturday as he led Nebraska to a 40-7 win over UTEP. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, throwing no interceptions. His 59-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor was the highlight of the game.

#2, Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart made a dominant impact as a pass rusher in his college football debut on Saturday, playing a crucial role in South Carolina's narrow 23-19 victory over Old Dominion.

Stewart delivered an impressive performance, recording four tackles, two sacks and forcing two fumbles. His biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he forced a critical fumble that set up the game-winning touchdown.

#3, Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith was the No. 1 prospect in Sportskeeda’s class of 2024 composite ranking and lived up to that in his collegiate debut, pulling up an impressive outing against Akron.

Smith delivered a host of impressive catches in the dominant win over the Zips, amassing 92 yards and two touchdowns. He immediately proved to be an amazing replacement for Marvin Harrison Jr., continuing the streak of brilliant wide receivers under Brian Hartline in Columbus.

#4, Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Ryan Williams was one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2024 and wasted no time in showing that to Tuscaloosa fans as Alabama began life after Nick Saban.

Williams played an instrumental role in the Crimson Tide's dominant 63-0 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday. He recorded two receptions for a game-leading 139 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing how crucial he can be to Bama’s offense under Kalen DeBoer.

#5, Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

Anthonie Knapp had a tough assignment to handle in his college football debut after earning the starting role against Texas A&M. Nonetheless, the big man did a great job on the offensive line.

The 295-pounder started at left tackle for Notre Dame on Saturday and immediately established himself as a top talent in the team’s offensive line. He allowed just one pressure in 36 pass-blocking attempts, demonstrating his composure and potential in a high-stakes situation.

