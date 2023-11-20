Top 5 college football wide receivers after Week 12 ft. Malik Nabers, Malik Washington and more

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is officially in the books. There were some thrills and surprises as teams from across the country were in action over the weekend.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, there have been some wide receivers who have been a class apart. Here, we take a look at some of the best wideouts in college football following Week 12.

Top 5 college football wideouts after Week 12 of the 2023 season

LSU Tigers WR Malik Nabers is having an exceptional 2023 college football season

#1. Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers

Nabers has had a stellar run with the LSU Tigers in 2023. The wideout leads the way with 1,424 yards and 10 touchdowns on 80 receptions.

In Week 12, Nabers recorded 140 yards and two touchdowns to propel LSU to a 56-14 win over Georgia State.

#2. Malik Washington, Virginia Cavaliers

Washington is in the midst of an incredible campaign with UVA. The wide receiver has put up 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 receptions this season.

Washington posted 112 yards and two touchdowns against the Duke Blue Devils in Week 12 as the Cavaliers recorded a narrow 30-27 win.

#3. Caullin Lacy, South Alabama Jaguars

Lacy is enjoying a superb run with the Jaguars this season. The wideout has managed 1,222 yards and six touchdowns on 80 receptions.

Lacy recorded 126 yards on nine receptions to help South Alamaba to a 28-0 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Week 12.

#4. Troy Franklin, Oregon Ducks

Franklin is having a breakout season with the Ducks this year. He has racked up 1,221 yards and 13 touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Franklin caught for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon's Week 12 win over Arizona State.

#5. Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies

Odunze has been one of the best players for the Huskies this season. The wide receiver has posted 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 receptions.

In Week 12, Odunze added 106 yards and two touchdowns to help Washington to a 22-20 win over Oregon State.