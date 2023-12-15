Top 5 Colorado Buffaloes matchups for team's first year in Big 12 ft. Nebraska, Oklahoma State and more

The Colorado Buffaloes have finished their debut season under Deion Sanders with a 4-8 overall record while managing to win just one game in their last Pac-12 campaign. Coach Prime and his team will now be transitioning into the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State and the Utah Utes.

The Buffs did begin their 2023 campaign with a bang under coach Prime. But they failed to carry forward this momentum into the rest of their schedule which ended with a six-game losing streak starting with the defeat against Stanford Cardinal. It will be interesting to see what the Buffs can pull off in their new journey in the Big 12 next year.

In this article, we will have a look at the Top 5 Colorado games in the Big 12 in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 5 Colorado Buffaloes matchup in 2024

#1 Nebraska Cornhuskers (September 7)

The Colorado Buffaloes are lined up for a rematch with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a non-conference game scheduled in September 2024. The Cornhuskers were one of the teams that Colorado managed to defeat at the beginning of this season during their three-game winning streak.

Nebraska v Michigan State

Despite this, the Cornhuskers lead the series 49-21-2. The Buffaloes currently do have a three-game winning streak. So it will be interesting to see if they can extend this going into their debut season in the Big 12 next year.

#2 Colorado State Rams (September 14)

The Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State will continue next year as well as it is scheduled in the Buffs' Big 12 debut season. The Rams suffered a 43-35 loss in Boulder this season extending their losing streak to Colorado Buffaloes to six games.

Colorado v Colorado State

The Buffs also lead the rivalry series 68-22-2. Coach Prime will be looking forward to continuing this winning momentum in the Rocky Mountain Showdown and continuing to reign ahead of the Rams.

#3 Utah Utes (TBA)

The Buffaloes will also be continuing their Pac-12 rivalry with Utah who are also transitioning into the Big 12 next year. The Rumble in the Rockies showdown is scheduled to take place at Folsom Field where the Utes will be looking to extend their seven-game winning streak.

Colorado v Utah

The Utah Utes managed to defeat the Colorado Buffaloes 23-17 this year in the last game of the regular season schedule. The Utes will now be playing Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, while Colorado recuperates to learn from their mistakes and refine their team.

#4 Oklahoma State Cowboys (TBA)

This season's Big 12 runners-up the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be traveling to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes for the first time since 2016. The Cowboys made a comeback to defeat BYU 40-34 in double OT which put the Oklahoma Sooners out of this year's conference championship spot.

Big 12 Championship Football

Now, Oklahoma State will be looking to extend its three-game winning streak over the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. Despite this, the Buffs lead the series 26-20-1 and may prove to be a team to watch out for in the Big 12 next year.

#5 Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

Another high-octane rivalry that will reignite next year is the Colorado vs Kansas State showdown. Both of these teams played each other annually from 1948 to 2010 after which the series went on a hiatus. Now, after almost 14 years, the Colorado Buffaloes will once again lock horns on the gridiron with their old foe.

Kansas State v Kansas

The Buffs currently lead the series against Kansas State 45-20-1. During their last showdown back in 2010, Colorado emerged victorious with a 44-36 final score in Boulder.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season