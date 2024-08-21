Top 5 concerns troubling SEC fans ahead of 2024 CFB season

For SEC football fans, the fall is usually a time of contentment and waiting for the conference's cream of the crop to win the national title. But the landscape of college football has been shifting rapidly, and there are some questions around the league this fall.

Here are five concerns for SEC fans ahead of the 2024 season.

5 concerns troubling SEC fans ahead of 2024 season

A series of off-field disciplinary issues around UGA football have fueled concerns about Kirby Smart's control over the program. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. What if Michigan wasn't a fluke?

The SEC has, at least, won 14 of the first 23 national championships of the 2000s. In fact, the SEC had won four in a row and five of the last six heading into 2023. But then Michigan won its first title of the 2000s and the SEC found itself missing the national title game entirely for only the second time since January 2006.

But here's the big question: What if the SEC has reached the point of just beating itself up while the Michigans and Washingtons of the world slip under the radar? The 2023 national championship hunt could mean nothing, or it could be a sign of things to come.

2. What if Kirby Smart is losing control in Georgia?

On the field, there's nothing to say about Georgia except that they've been brilliant. With just two losses over the last three seasons (and two national titles), Georgia is atop the sport of college football.

However, off the field, things aren't so rosy. To say that Georgia has had an outgrowth of criminal issues around the team would be an understatement.

Yes, many of the infractions are relatively minor and not unusual. But the accumulation of incidents suggests that maybe UGA football is getting away from its architect, Kirby Smart. It's worth watching.

3. How will the transition go in Alabama?

Kalen DeBoer doesn't seem to lack confidence in taking over at Alabama. History says that maybe, he should be a bit more humble. Historically, it's not the coach who follows a legend that succeeds. It's the coach who follows the guy who fails to follow the legend.

Alabama under Nick Saban was a dynasty we may not see again in college football. But those who remember David Shula and Mike DuBose know that academic success isn't guaranteed, even at Alabama. There's work ahead.

4. Will the bigger playoff help or hurt the SEC?

There's no question that the 2-team and 4-team national title setups have helped the SEC. Again, 14 titles in 23 years is hard to argue. But will the 12-team format be a good thing? Will it devalue the regular season? Will it encourage opponents to rest up while the SEC beats each other into a lengthy injury report?

The bigger playoff might help the SEC. It seems likely that three and maybe even four SEC teams will get title shots. But it might come at a cost to the league as a whole.

5. How long can NIL continue unfettered?

Make no mistake, college football recruiting is something like the Wild West. With uncertain NIL protocols and a sport based on word-of-mouth information about deals, nobody knows what's going on.

One thing that is going on is that massive amounts of money are moving around. How long can NIL be sustainable as reported values for players soar to limits that don't make sense even for the top schools? Some action forcing transparency and accountability is coming, but what and when are the questions worth pondering?

What issues do you see around the SEC in 2024? Share your thoughts and feedback below in our comments section!

