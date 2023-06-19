Top 5 defensive backfields: Alabama, Penn State and more highlight the best DB rooms in 2023

The defensive backfield is a key area to look at ahead of the 2023 college football season. A team’s season depends on how effective it is in the defensive backfield, and success or failure can sometimes come down to a single play.

Here are the top five defensive backfields in college football:

#5. Alabama Crimson Tide

The arrival of five-star-rated Caleb Downs (who ranked as the number 1 safety in the 2024 recruiting class) gave Alabama a big boost. Downs will be arriving to partner with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is projected for the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Nick Saban will also be counting on the experience of cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Malachi Moore. These two are expected to make Saban’s team as starters. Of course, we know Saban is the right person to get the best out of any secondary.

#4. Georgia Bulldogs

Two major draft departures will rock Georgia’s defensive backfield as Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith have made their way to the NFL. But Malaki Starks, who came in as a five-star recruit and impressed in his freshman season, has the safety spot covered. Kamari Lassiter is also projected to excel at cornerback.

Dylan Everette and Nyland Green will be competing for Ringo’s spot at cornerback while Javon Bullard seems secured as the strong safety following a great sophomore season. The return of fifth-year senior Tykee Smith makes it all the more interesting.

#3. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s defensive backline was fifth in passing efficiency defense in 2022. It also ranked sixth in yards allowed per attempt. But after losing cornerback D.J. Turner to the NFL draft, the Wolverines will be looking to Amorion Walker who’s a converted wide receiver to step up.

Former five-star rated prospect Will Johnson will have no trouble covering the other cornerback spot. He made three interceptions in his freshman season. Rod Moore will be Michigan’s star safety again returning from an All-Big Ten honorable mention and four interception season.

#2. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes have bid farewell to star cornerback Riley Moss as he got drafted into the NFL. However, they have Cooper DeJean to rely on at cornerback. The cornerback had an amazing season in 2022 when he made five interceptions, three of which returned for touchdowns. Jermari Harris will also be returning to cornerback after injury made him miss action last season.

#1. The Penn State Nittany Lions have the best defensive backfield in college football

Penn State has bid farewell to two players from a defensive backfield that finished second in pass efficiency defense nationally last season and fifth in yards allowed per attempt. But they have Kalen King and Johnny Dixon holding it down at cornerback.

With experienced safeties Jaylen Reed and Keaton Ellis, the Lions have their safeties covered too, and on paper, they have the best defensive backfield entering the season.

