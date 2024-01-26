Top 5 defensive coordinator candidates for Michigan if Jesse Minter follows Jim Harbaugh to NFL ft. Jim Leonhard

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to have some coaching vacancies. Jim Harbaugh has agreed a five-year deal to coach the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

It has been reported that he will likely take Jesse Minter with him to be his defensive coordinator. Minter has been Michigan's defensive coordinator since 2022, so if the Wolverines need to replace him, here are five options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five options to replace Jesse Minter as Michigan's DC

#1 Jim Leonhard

Leonhard's name is always in the conversation to be a defensive coordinator in college football.

He spent last season as a senior football analyst for Illinois. Before that, he worked served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Wisconsin, before being their interim head coach in 2022.

Leonhard has proven his defense works in the Big Ten, so if Michigan wants someone with experience, the former NFL safety makes sense in the role.

#2 Steve Clinkscale

If Michigan is going to hire a defensive coordinator from within, defensive backs coach Steve Clinksacle deserves a look.

Clinkscale served as co-defensive coordinator since 2022, but Minter got a lot of credit for Michigan's defense. Since being with the Wolverines, Clinscale has helped Michigan rank among the best defenses in college football.

Considering that, he should get a look at being their full-time defensive coordinator. This season, the secondary allowed just eight passing touchdowns, scoring four touchdowns.

#3 Mike Elston

The other in-house candidate is defensive line coach Mike Elston. He has never been a defensive coordinator, but before coming to Michigan spent 12 years at Notre Dame.

He has plenty of experience but could form a co-defensive coordinator with Clinkscale. Elston is best in run defense, while Clinkscale excels with passing defense, so the two could form a nice duo.

#4 Phil Parker

If Michigan looks outside the program, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker could make sense.

Parker has been Iowa's defensive coordinator since 2013 and has proven his defense works in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes won games last season because of their defense.

So, Michigan going out and getting someone with a decade's worth of experience calling a defense would be wise.

#5 Kurt Matixx

Kurt Matixx is San Diego State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach but should get a look at a bigger school.

Since Mattix took over as San Diego State's DC, the Aztecs ranked ninth in rushing defense, 17th in total defense and 18th in scoring. His defense has always been one of the best in college, so he should get a look at Michigan.