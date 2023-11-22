Top 5 most famous Ohio State football celebrity fans feat. Lebron James, Bryce Harper and more

Ohio State is undoubtedly a storied program in the world of college football. The team has won loads of championships, both at the conference and national level since its inception. It has maintained a strong presence in the landscape over the years.

Aside from being recognized as a top program in the realm of college football, Ohio State also boasts of having a host of top celebrities in the United States as fans. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 most famous celebrity fans of the Buckeyes.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James is arguably the most famous fan of Ohio State on the Earth. The basketball superstar possesses a deep love for the Buckeyes and has been sighted at the team's football games on many occasions.

James didn't actually enroll at the university as he was allowed to enter the NBA directly after completing high school. However, he expressed his intention to do so if he hadn't been. Nonetheless, this has affected his support for the school and its sports teams.

#2 John Legend

John Legend is one of the biggest supporters of Ohio State from the entertainment industry. Although he attended the University of Pennsylvania, his love for the Buckeyes originated from his years of staying in the State of Ohio.

Despite not being able to attend many games of the Buckeyes compared to many other celebrities, there is no doubt about where his allegiances lie. There’ve been a lot of reports that say he proudly affirms his loyalty by adorning his apartment's piano with Buckeye stickers.

#3 Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is one big name in the baseball world that supports Ohio State. Not many were aware of his love for the team until he made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay as a guest picker.

Harper’s route to becoming an Ohio State fan is obviously a peculiar one. He embraced the Buckeye Nation when he married former Ohio State soccer player Kayla Varner. Now deeply involved in the community, he proudly displays his allegiance to the college football team.

#4 Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus was a member of the Buckeye golf team from 1957 to 1961 before embarking on his professional career. He spent his formative years in Columbus, which helped him have a connection with Ohio State.

Nicklaus has never hidden his admiration for the Buckeyes and has been seen attending the team's home game on several occasions. He holds the distinction of being one of the select few non-band members chosen to 'Dot the I' in Script Ohio, showcasing the respect he’s commanded.

#5 J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons is an avid Ohio State fan and hasn’t kept that fact hidden. Renowned for roles in Law & Order, Spiderman, and other blockbuster movies, he is one of the biggest fans of the Buckeyes in Hollywood.

Simmons has made a lot of media appearances to talk about Ohio State. He has playfully boasted about his admired team's victories over Big Ten rival Michigan in the presence of well-known Michigan alum Rich Eisen on various sports radio shows.