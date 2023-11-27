Top 5 field goal kickers right now in college football

In college football this season, we've seen some incredible field goals made by kickers on the gridiron.

From nail-biting last-minute field goals to opening the securing momentum for their team, placekickers have carved out their own niche. In this article, we look at the top five kickers in college football for the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top field goal kickers in college football in 2023

Here are the top five:

#1 Bert Auburn (Texas Longhorns)

Texas place kicker Bert Auburn has been a part of the roster since 2021. After redshirting his freshman season and playing just one game, Auburn made a name for himself last year.

He played in all 13 games for the Longhorns and completed 21 out-of-26 field goal attempts and scored 21 field goals, the fourth-most in a season by a kicker in Texas history.

Expand Tweet

This season, Auburn once again etched his name in the school's history book. During the 57-7 win over Texa Tech in week 13, Auburn scored five field goals and set the school record with 15 consecutive field goals for the season.

His regular season ended with him making 28 out of the 33 field goals attempted and 129 total kicking points.

#2 Alex Hale (Oklahoma State)

Alex Hale of the Oklahoma State Cowboys joined the program in 2018 and redshirted his freshman season. However, he gradually improved and went on to earn the First Team Big 12 Honors for three straight seasons.

Expand Tweet

This season, Hale has once again been a consistent performer for the Cowboys. He scored 26 out of the 32 field goals attempted and has put up 114 total kicking points.

#3 Harrison Mevis (Missouri Tigers)

Another player who emerged as one of the best field goal kickers this season is Missouri Tigers' Harrison Mavis.

Mavis has been a part of Mizzou since 2020. This season, he etched his name in the history books of college football with an insane 61-yard field goal to clinch a win against Kansas State in September. It's the longest field goal in SEC history.

Expand Tweet

This season, Harrison Mevis scored 24 out of the 30 field goals he attempted along with 115 total kicking points. He also scored the winning field goal against the Florida Gators with a 30-yard attempt and is expected to declare for the NFL draft next year.

#4 Michael Lantz (Georgia Southern Eagles)

Georgia Southern senior Michael Lantz began his collegiate career with Minnesota in 2019.

However, after missing the entire 2021 campaign due to an injury, he entered the transfer portal, joined the Eagles and appeared in all 13 games last season as a kickoff specialist.

Expand Tweet

This season, Micael Lantz scored 23 of 28 field goals attempted, along with 111 total kicking points. Last month, he was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week for his incredible performance during the 44-27 win against Georgia State.

#5 Joshua Karty (Stanford Cardinal)

Stanford Cardinals' Joshua Karty joined the program in 2020 and redshirted his freshman season, making just one appearance.

He went on to become Stanford's primary kickoff specialist and placekicker, earning the First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022.

Expand Tweet

This season, Karty scored 23 of the 27 field goals attempted. He was also conferred the Pac-12 Special Team Player of the Week Honors thrice.