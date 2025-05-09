Top 5 freshmen SEC wide receivers who look lethal heading into 2025 season ft. Talyn Taylor

The Southeastern Conference is one of the best college football conferences in the country, with several prestigious programs, including Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and others. As such, the top-notch freshman wide receivers in the country are playing in this conference.

As we head into the 2025 season, let's take a look at the five best freshman wide receivers who will feature in the SEC matchups.

5 freshman SEC WRs to watch out for in 2025 ft. Talyn Taylor

1. Kaliq Lockett, Texas Longhorns

Lockett was a five-star recruit out of Sachse High School in Texas. He measures 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. In high school, he left a good impression with 1,299 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior year.

Moreover, as a senior in 2024, he completed 47 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned the first-team all-district selection and was selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

He committed to the Texas Longhorns and enrolled in 2025.

2. Talyn Taylor, Georgia Bulldogs

Taylor attended Geneva Community (Geneva, Illinois). According to On3, the 6-foot-0.5, 175-pound playmaker is the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 23 overall player in the nation.

In his senior year, Taylor led the team with 84 receptions for 1,617 yards and 24 touchdowns. With his help, Geneva registered a 12-2 record and finished second in IHSA Class 6A state.

He was named to the 2024 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team and the 2024 Champaign News-Gazette All-State Football Team.

3. Jerome Myles, Texas A&M Aggies

Myles played for Corner Canyon High School in Utah. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, his size and strength will be a big plus for Texas A&M. He is ranked as the No. 5 wideout and 24th overall player nationally, per On3.

Under Eric Kjar at Corner Canyon High School, Myles caught 28 passes for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons. He was selected to play in the 2024 Navy All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

3. Malik Clark, South Carolina Gamecocks

Clark was the highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound recruit chose the Gamecocks over North Carolina, Florida State, NC State and several other top programs. He played for Rock Hill High School and has a scout grade of 82, per ESPN.

4. Vernell Brown III, Florida Gators

Vernell Brown III played high school football for Jones High School in Orlando. He stands at 5-foot-10.5, weighs 173 pounds, and is already enrolled. Brown is ranked No. 6 among receivers and 30th nationally, according to On3.

In his high school career, Brown totaled 143 receptions for 2,488 yards and 18 touchdowns.

5. Dallas Wilson, Florida Gators

Dallas Wilson is a 6-foot-2.75, 193-pound receiver from Tampa Bay Tech. He is the No. 8 WR and No. 41 overall player in the nation, according to On3.

Wilson caught 130 receptions for 2,424 yards and 30 touchdowns in his high school career. Moreover, he was an Under Armour All-American and was selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

