Top 5 Georgia players to watch out for during Bulldogs' 2024 Spring Game ft. Gunner Stockton 

The Georgia Bulldogs ended the 2023 season shy of the College Football Playoff, but head coach Kirby Smart has a strong foundation to build on this year. Georgia continues to assemble perhaps the best talent in the nation, and expectations for the Bulldogs are certain to remain sky-high.

Georgia's 2024 Spring Practice will end on April 13 with the team's annual spring game. While virtually every position remains up for competition among five-star recruits, there are a select few players who are exceptionally deserving of attention.

These players could be the difference between 10-2 and 12-0, between CFP and sitting home watching. Here's a look at five Bulldogs to watch.

Top 5 Georgia players to watch in 2024 Spring Practice

Tight end Oscar Delp is a player to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs in Spring.

#1. Gunner Stockton, QB

Yes, Carson Beck decided to return for another year of college football. Smart isn't going to pretend that there's a question as to who will be the starting signal-caller either. In the SEC, though, the backup quarterback is always pivotal. One hard hit or missed step can make the backup QB the most important person on the team. Beck is plugged in as the starter, but Stockton is also worth watching.

A season ago, Stockton played in relief in four games as a true frosh. The highlight of his season was doubtlessly the Florida State game, where he completed 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Stockton threw just nine passes over the rest of the season.

With the departures of Dylan Raiola and Brock Vandagriff, Stockton is pivotal on the UGA bench. Freshman Ryan Puglisi is also providing depth, but Stockton is the veteran of the duo and does have that prior experience. Watch him in the spring game to see if he's a ready and able No. 2 QB.

#2. Trevor Etienne, RB

Senior running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton won't be back. This leaves UGA's top incumbent running back as sophomore Roderick Robinson. But the Bulldogs grabbed Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, who has the big-play burst that has made Georgia one of the top running back schools in recent seasons.

Etienne rushed for 753 yards last season at Florida. He picked up 5.7 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns on a team with a less-than-impressive offensive line.

Notably, he rushed for 172 yards against Tennessee and had 99 yards and three touchdowns against LSU. With a superior Georgia line, Etienne is worth watching as the potential next Georgia running back superstar.

#3. Rara Thomas, WR

Thomas seemed like a dynamic incoming transfer when he arrived at UGA after the 2022 season. As a sophomore at Mississippi State, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. At Georgia, Thomas's role wasn't quite as dynamic.

Thomas did catch 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. But only twice did he catch more than two passes in a game, and he then suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee. Thomas has bided his time and learned the system. He's seeing starting time in the spring and has a chance to establish himself as a go-to target in 2024.

#4. Oscar Delp, TE

Perhaps the single most irreplaceable Georgia player from last season is tight end Brock Bowers. Few combined size and receiving skill in the same measure as the astonishing Bowers, who figures to go near the top of the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. Oscar Delp is the guy charged with replacing a Bulldogs legend.

The good news is that Delp isn't exactly unprepared. In his sophomore season, Delp caught 24 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Now that Bowers will be roaming NFL secondaries, Delp will get more of an opportunity. Can he approach Bowers's 56 catches and 714 yards a year ago? It's certainly not impossible, and seeing how his Spring goes might give an extra clue.

#5. CJ Allen, LB

Allen's future got a preview last season after starting UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a broken arm. In his five starts, Allen had 29 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. For the season, he finished fifth on the Bulldogs in tackles with 41 stops.

Georgia's athletic linebackers are often the envy of college football. Allen seems like the heir apparent that impressive tradition. Fast enough to drop into coverage but strong enough to handle the run, Allen can help UGA return to elite levels in 2024. His spring game performance is certainly one to follow.

