Top 5 Heisman Trophy winners who also have a Super Bowl to their name ft. Charles Woodson

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York City this weekend, airing live on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST.

The four finalists to take home college football's most prestigious award are LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Only 10 players have ever won the Heisman Trophy and the Super Bowl. Take a look at the top five players to have done so:

Top 5 Heisman Trophy winners who have also won the Super Bowl

#1 Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen won the Heisman Trophy in 1981 as a member of the USC Trojans, running 2,342 yards and 22 touchdowns on 403 carries. He added 217 receiving yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

Allen was selected tenth overall in the 1982 NFL Draft by the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He won Super Bowl XVIII in his second season and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

The 1985 NFL MVP has been elected to both the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the greatest running backs of all time.

#2 Charles Woodson

Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997 as a member of the Michigan Wolverines. He remains the only player who primarily played defense to win the award.

He ended the season with 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, eight interceptions and nine passes defended. Woodson also played offense, adding 12 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns as well as five carries for 21 yards and one touchdown. Furthermore, he returned 36 punts for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Woodson was selected fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders, winning Super Bowl XLV later in his career. The 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been elected to both the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time.

#3 Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach won the Heisman Trophy in 1963 as a member of the Navy Midshipmen, throwing for 1,474 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 66.5% of his passes, adding 418 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 156 carries.

Staubach was selected in the tenth round of the 1964 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys as a 'future' selection due to his military commitment. He's one of two Heisman winner to win two Super Bowls, along with Jim Plunkett, having won Super Bowl VI and XII. Staubach has been elected to both the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.

#4 Tony Dorsett

Tony Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy in 1976 as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers, running for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns on 338 carries. He added 73 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Dorsett was selected second overall in the 1977 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, winning Super Bowl XII in his rookie season. He has been elected to both the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.

#5 Jim Plunkett

Jim Plunkett won the Heisman Trophy in 1970 as a member of the Stanford Cardinal, throwing for 2,715 yards, 18 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He completed 53.4% of his passes, adding 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries.

Plunkett was selected first overall in the 1971 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He is one of two Heisman winner to win two Super Bowls, along with Roger Staubach, having won Super Bowl XV and XVIII with the then-Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Raiders, respectively.

He took home Super Bowl MVP honors in Super Bowl XV, making him the only player with a Heisman Trophy, two Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Plunkett has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame but is yet to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His case is one of the most debated, as he's the only eligible quarterback to win two Super Bowls and not be inducted.

Honorable mention: Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy in 1991 as a member of the Michigan Wolverines. He had 950 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 61 receptions.

Howard added 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He shone as a returner, recording 373 kick return yards and one touchdown on 12 returns and 261 punt return yards and one touchdown on 15 returns.

He was drafted fourth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the then-Washington Redskins. While he did not have much success as a wide receiver, he won Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers, also taking home MVP honors.

Howard remains the only return specialist to be named Super Bowl MVP and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.