Top 5 highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football ft. Jim Knowles

In an unexpected offseason move, Penn State is hiring Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator. The Nittany Lions poached him away from Ohio State following the Buckeyes' national championship success.

Knowles has been presented with a contract that will make him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. In light of this, here's a look at the defensive coordinators with the biggest salaries.

Highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football

#1, Jim Knowles, Penn State, $3 million

After playing a crucial role in Ohio State’s national championship success in 2023, Jim Knowles was poached by Penn State with an offer that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in college football.

The coach spent three years in Columbus, building one of the nation's strongest defenses. He also previously worked as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and Duke, possessing crucial experience to deliver at Penn State.

#2, Blake Blaker, LSU, $2.5 million

Following a 2023 college football season where LSU faced significant defensive woes, Brian Kelly decided to bring back Blake Baker to Baton Rouge after spending two seasons at Missouri.

Baker previously served as linebackers coach at LSU in 2021 before he was brought back by the program on a big-money contract after his successful tenure at Missouri. He's also worked at programs like Miami and Louisiana Tech.

#3, Wink Martindale, Michigan, $2.3 million

Following the promotion of Sherrone Moore to the head coaching role, Michigan brought in Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator after Jesse Minter departed for the NFL alongside Jim Harbaugh.

It was Martindale's first job in college football in more than two decades, and the Wolverines needed a massive contract to lure him. He possesses extensive experience in the NFL, working with the likes of Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

#4, Pete Golding, Ole Miss, $2.15 million

Ole Miss made one of the biggest offseason moves in January 2023 by hiring Pete Golding as its defensive coordinator. Lane Kiffin lured him away from Alabama to take the job.

Golding worked under Nick Saban for five years and was often criticized by the Tuscaloosa fanbase. The Rebels presented him with a big money contract to make a move to Oxford and start something new. He worked in the Group of Five before joining the Crimson Tide.

#5, Glenn Schumann, Georgia, $2 million

Glenn Schumann has been at Georgia for a long time. The coach was hired by Kirby Smart in 2016 after Smart took the Bulldogs' head coaching role after his time in Alabama.

Smart knew Schumann when he was a student assistant and later a graduate assistant. He rose through the ranks in Athens over the years before he was fully promoted to the coordinator role in 2024. He was previously a co-defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023.

