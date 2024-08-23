EA Sports College Football 25 was released on July 19, and now users can finally see the official ratings for every player including those from FSU. Florida State has its entire roster in the game and some have impressive ratings. Although the Seminoles do not have anyone in the top 50, they have one player ranked in the top 100.

The 5 highest rated FSU players in CFB 25

FSU is a perennial contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The team has won an impressive 16 conference titles since joining in 1992. The Seminoles even won the most recent title in 2023 so it is not surprising to see that the team has some highly rated players. Here are the five highest-rated FSU players in CFB 25.

#1 Patrick Payton

Patrick Payton is a left defensive end who is the team's highest-rated player in College Football 25. He is ranked 87th in the entire game with a 90 overall. He is also the 9th highest-rated defensive end in the game. Payton has a speed rating of 85 and a strength rating of 77 but stands out with a 92 acceleration and 89 jumping.

#2 Shyheim Brown

Shyheim Brown is a strong safety and the second-highest-rated player of FSU. He has an 89 overall rating, ranking him just outside of the top 100 players in the game. His speed is rated 86, while his strength is 72.

#3 Azarehe'h Thomas

Thomas is a cornerback and is rated slightly lower than Brown. He has an overall rating of 88. He is faster, with a high-speed rating of 92, but weaker with only a 67 rating in strength.

#4 Maurice Smith

Maurice Smith is a center and is ranked high for a player in that position. He is responsible for snapping the ball and blocking quickly. He has an overall rating of 88, and a high strength rating of 90 to match his positional needs.

#5 Darrell Jackson Jr.

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. is another player with an 88 overall rating. While he only has a speed rating of 63, he is very strong and has the highest strength rating on the team at 95.

