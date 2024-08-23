The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' entire roster is included in College Football 25. With the release of the EA Sports-developed title, gamers can see the ratings of every player on the school's squad. While the Yellow Jackets are not the most dominant team, they still have some strong players available. They might not stand out like some other top options, but they are certainly effective.

With the release of College Football 25, EA officially announced the top 100 players in the game. Unfortunately for Yellow Jackets fans, no athlete from the program has made the top 100. It was not close either, as the 100th-ranked player has a 90 overall rating, whereas the highest-rated Georgia Tech received was an 85 overall.

Nonetheless, Georgia Tech can still be fun to use, and the roster is a good option if you want more of a challenge when building a program. You will still have access to some good players, too, including the five highest-rated ones on the roster.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 highest-rated Georgia Tech players in CFB 25

#1 Jamal Haynes

Jamal Haynes is the highest-rated Yellow Jacket with an 85 overall. He is a running back and the top player in his position by six points. So, when you play as the Yellow Jackets, Haynes should get a lot of playtime.

#2 Eric Singleton Jr.

While Haynes will get a lot of attention when running the ball at Georgia Tech, Eric Singleton Jr. will get the ball thrown to him often as the highest-rated wide receiver on the team. He has an overall rating of 85 in College Football 25 and should be the No. 1 target for the Yellow Jackets offense.

#3 Romello Height

Romell Height rounds out a group of three players with 85 overalls. However, unlike the previous two, Height plays in defense. He is a defensive lineman and should be a sound defender for the Yellow Jackets.

#4 Haynes King

There is a step down by two rating points to 83 for the fourth-highest-ranked player at Georgia Tech in College Football 25. Haynes King is the quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and will likely connect with Singleton a lot throughout the season.

#5 Ahmari Harvey

Lastly, Ahmari Harvey also has an 83 overall rating and plays in the defensive backfield as a cornerback. When gamers use the Yellow Jackets roster, Harvey will be the best option for shutting down opposing wide receivers.

Are the Yellow Jackets' College Football 25 ratings justified? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback