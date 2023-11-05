Top 5 Jim Harbaugh replacements to fix Michigan football going forward ft. Urban Meyer, Mike Hart and more

The future of Jim Harbaugh within the Michigan football program remains uncertain in the midst of the ongoing investigation on the allegation of sign-stealing. While the Wolverines are keen to offer him a new deal, there are indications he might reject it for a return to the NFL.

Should this occur at the end of the season, Michigan will obviously be in need of a new coach who will calm the situation of things within the program. Notably, Jim Harbaugh has raised the bar so high and any potential replacement will have a huge task ahead of him.

Let’s take a look at five potential replacements for Jim Harbaugh if he decides to move on to the NFL.

#5 Lance Leipold

Kansas' Lance Leipold

Just three years ago, Kansas wasn't considered a serious contender in the world of college football. However, under the leadership of Lance Leipold, perceptions have shifted.

Starting his tenure with a 2-10 record in 2021, Leipold has slowly transformed the Jayhawks into a force to reckon with. Following a 6-7 record in 2022, the team is currently on a 6-2 record this season with a high level of confidence. Evidently, he will be a good choice to replace Jim Harbaugh.

#4 Mike Elko

Duke's Mike Elko

Mike Elko has overseen one of the fastest transformations of a team in the recent history of college football. His immediate success at Duke has caught the attention of many.

He assumed control of a struggling Blue Devils program, which ended the 2021 season with a 3-9 record, and not only guided the team to bowl eligibility but also secured nine victories in his inaugural season. He is someone the Wolverines will definitely give a strong consideration to.

#3 Jonathan Smith

Oregon State's Jonathan Smith

When Jonathan Smith took over at Oregon State, the program hadn't recorded a winning season in four years. However, he has slowly transformed them to a contender in the Pac-12.

Although Smith started with a 2-10 record in 2018, there has been a noticeable improvement in the Beavers every season since then. They ended the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. This presents Smith as a good choice for Michigan to replace Jim Harbaugh.

#2 Mike Hart

Michigan's Mike Hart

Mike Hart is the only one on this list without head coaching experience, but he has contributed immensely to the success of Michigan since he arrived as the running back coach in 2021.

Hart has overseen one of college football's most potent running game units, which is notably a big strength of the Wolverines under Harbaugh. Hart is undoubtedly a brilliant option for the Wolverines and it will be a chance for him to show if Michigan State is the "little brother."

#1 Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State's Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is no stranger to success in the college football world after his brilliant tenure across a couple of notable programs, including Florida and Ohio State.

He is definitely a profile that will help keep the standard that Jim Harbaugh has set with the Wolverines, having won the national championship on three occasions, twice with the Gators and once with the Buckeyes. However, the big question is if he will be ready to join Ohio State's rival.