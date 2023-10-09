Top 5 landing spots for Bo Nix in 2024 NFL draft

Bo Nix had an up-and-down career as a member of the Auburn Tigers. After three seasons, Nix joined the Oregon Ducks via the transfer portal and has had tremendous success over the past two seasons. He has slowly begun to creep up draft boards as the Ducks are off to a 5-0 start.

In these five games, Nix has thrown for 1459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception while completing 80.4% of his passes. Let's take a look at five teams that could draft the Oregon quarterback below.

Bo Nix's potential landing spots

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have exceeded expectations in the early season. Despite being written off entering the season, the Falcons sit at 3-2. While they selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft, he has had his share of struggles this season. Atlanta could target a quarterback in what is shaping up to be a deep class if Ridder doesn't turn things around and Bo Nix makes plenty of sense.

#2: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 1-4 start after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North last season. While Kirk Cousins has played great under center, he will turn 36 years old before the start of the 2024 season. Furthermore, there has been talk that the Vikings could move him ahead of or at the trade deadline.

Despite their struggles, Minnesota has played every game closely and has a favorable schedule remaining. While that will likely put the Vikings out of contention for the top overall pick, they could be in a position to land Bo Nix as their quarterback of the future.

#3: New York Jets

The New York Jets entered the season with hopes of making the Super Bowl after a big offseason. However, a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers has led to a 2-3 start. His absence will allow the Jets to keep their first-round selection next year.

While they could strengthen their roster around Rodgers, New York could also look to land their quarterback of the future. Drafting Bo Nix and allowing him to sit and learn under the future Hall of Famer could be an option.

#4: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-3 after five games. However, they have been more competitive than most predictions. Matthew Stafford will turn 36 years old prior to the 2024 NFL Draft and could be nearing the end of his career. The Rams could look to the future by drafting Bo Nix.

#5: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are just 1-4 and have seemingly lost faith in Mac Jones. The third-year quarterback has regressed over the past two seasons and the Patriots could look to draft his replacement.