Top 5 landing spots for Dillon Gabriel in 2024 NFL draft

Dillon Gabriel has quietly had a strong collegiate career. After three seasons with the UCF Knights, the latter of which was cut short by injury, Gabriel has bounced back in his two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

In six games under center this season for the undefeated Sooners, he has thrown for 1878 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Gabriel has completed 72.3% of his passes while adding 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries. Let's take a look at five teams that could draft the Oklahoma quarterback below.

Dillon Gabriel's potential landing spots

#1: Dallas Cowboys

While the Dallas Cowboys have both Dak Prescott and Trey Lance under center, it is unclear how long either will be with the team. There has been chatter about moving on from Prescott for some time. However, it is unlikely Dallas actually pulls the trigger on such a move.

Lance's future with the team is less clear as he has not seen the field. While Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire him, his presence on the roster is unlikely to prevent them from drafting a quarterback. If Lance has not shown much in practice, the Cowboys could look to draft Dillon Gabriel.

#2: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 1-4 start after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North last season. Kirk Cousins has played great this season. However, he will turn 36 years old before the start of the 2024 season. Furthermore, he could move on from Minnesota, whether that is at the trade deadline or in free agency.

The Vikings have played every game closely and their schedule remains favorable in a weak NFC North. If they retain Cousins, Minnesota could draft a developmental quarterback such as Dillon Gabriel.

#3: New York Jets

While New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been uncertain about his future for several years now, he appears set on returning from his Week 1 season-ending injury. That will likely take the Jets out of the running for a first-round quarterback. However, it does not mean they will not look to draft a developmental quarterback.

New York could look at Dillon Gabriel with the hope of having him learn from the best to ever play the position.

#4: New York Giants

The New York Giants are just 1-4 after making the postseason last year. While the long-term extension Daniel Jones received in the offseason will ensure that he is under center next season, they could bolster the quarterback room around him. Although they are unlikely to draft a quarterback in the early rounds, Dillon Gabriel could be available on Day 3 when the Giants will likely focus on the position.

#5: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are also 1-4 and could hold two of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite this, Justin Fields has looked much better over the past two weeks. If he continues to perform at such a level, the Bears could bolster the lineup around him rather than drafting a quarterback early on.

Even if they choose to wait to focus on the position, Chicago will likely take a quarterback at some point as they lack talent at the position behind Fields.