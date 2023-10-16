Top 5 largest Big 10 stadiums in 2023 ft. Michigan, Ohio State, and more

In 2023, the Big 10 colleges, with their colossal stadiums, are setting the stage for epic clashes. Be it the iconic ‘Horseshoe’ at Ohio State, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, or Michigan’s legendary ‘Big House,’ these Midwestern venues strive to provide an unparalleled college football experience.

With the recent expansion, the Big 10 incorporated four more stadiums - courtesy of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The conference takes pride in claiming three of the top four largest stadiums in college football. Let’s look at the top 5 Big 10 football stadiums in 2023.

#5. Rose Bowl Stadium

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, stands as an iconic symbol in the world of sports. It opened in October 1922. Over time, it has evolved into a National Historic Landmark and an important place in California’s Historic Civil Engineering. The Rose Bowl has a seating capacity of 92,542. It ranks as the 16th-largest stadium globally and the 10th-largest in the NCAA.

The stadium is situated just 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The Rose Bowl has not only been the venue for the annual Rose Bowl Game but also the home turf for the UCLA Bruins football team since 1982. Apart from thrilling college football clashes, the stadium has hosted five Super Bowl games.

#4. Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium is fondly known as The Sea of Red. It stands as the fortress for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska. The stadium was constructed in 1923 at a cost of $450,000. It replaced the iconic stadium Nebraska Field and witnessed its first victory on October 13, 1923, over Oklahoma by 24–0.

Over the years, the stadium has undergone a series of expansions. This has increased its official seating capacity to 85,458 but has seated more than 90,000 fans several times. The Nebraska Cornhusker boasts an inspiring NCAA record. They have sold out the Memorial Stadium for 392 consecutive games back in 1962. Safe to say, it is definitely one of the marvels of college football scenario.

#3. Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium is known as “The Horseshoe”. It is situated in Columbus, Ohio, the home ground for the Ohio State Buckeyes. With nicknames like “The Shoe” and “The House That Harley Built,” this iconic venue isn’t just a football stadium; it’s a cultural landmark.

From 1996 to 1998, it even hosted soccer matches for the Columbus Crew before their dedicated stadium opened in ’99. Beyond athletics, the Horseshoe has hosted music legends like U2, Taylor Swift, and The Rolling Stones.

Starting its services in 1922, the Ohio Stadium has gone from a modest 66,210-seat structure to a staggering capacity of 104,944. It has undergone extensive renovations, even letting go of its running track for additional seating.

The Horseshoe remains the largest stadium in Ohio and the third-largest on-campus football arena in the nation. This architectural gem has a rich history. It earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

#2. Beaver Stadium

Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania State University Park, Beaver Stadium is the home ground for the Penn State Nittany Lions since 1960. Tracing back to 1909, this ground is named after James A. Beaver, a former Pennsylvania governor and university board president.

The Beaver Stadium has an official seating capacity of 106,572. It is the second-largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the fourth-largest globally. It is located at an elevation of 1,150 feet above sea level and commands an awe-inspiring presence.

The stadium has earned its reputation as one of the most challenging arenas for rival teams in college sports. It had the best student section in the nation in 2008 and 2019. Its triumph in the 2019 “Bracket Madness” against Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse solidified its status as the Ultimate Stadium, as chosen by fans nationwide.

Beaver Stadium made history by becoming the first to reveal its interior on Google Street View. This landmark is steeped in tradition and continues to deliver mesmerizing college football games.

#1. Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium is affectionately known as “The Big House”. It is home to the Michigan Wolverines and is situated in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The stadium boasts an official capacity of 107,601, making it the largest in the United States.

It was built in 1927 for $950,000. Initially having a capacity of 72,000, the crowd here now goes beyond 115,000. Fielding Yost, the stadium’s original architect, designed the Michigan stadium with foresight. It was strategically crafted to allow expansion beyond 100,000 seats. Yost envisioned a future where 150,000 seats might be necessary.

The stadium has also hosted hockey games, including the record-setting 2014 NHL Winter Classic and a landmark 2014 International Champions Cup soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United.