Top 5 left tackles going into College Football season 2025 ft. Kadyn Proctor

The left tackle position is one of the most important in college football. This position on the offensive line prioritizes protecting the quarterback from pass rushers, thereby allowing such signal callers to throw or rush with the ball.

With the 2025 college football season around the corner, let's look at the best LTs that the NCAA has to offer:

Top 5 left tackles going into the 2025 college football season

5. Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs

Monroe Freeling enters his junior season as the undisputed starting left tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs. Freeling played in all 13 games of the 2024 campaign, with four starts.

Freeling will protect Gunner Stockton in his first season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, who aims to bring national championship glory to the program.

4. Carter Smith, Indiana Hoosiers

Carter Smith enters the 2025 season as one of the country's best pass and run-blocking left tackles. Smith was excellent in 2024 and should only get better in the upcoming 2025 season.

This will be Smith's third season as the Indiana Hoosiers' starting LT. He's widely considered the best returning offensive lineman in the Big Ten.

3. Jordan Seaton, Colorado Buffaloes

Jordan Seaton entered the scene as a true freshman with the Colorado Buffaloes. The versatile offensive lineman wasted no time winning the starting left tackle job.

Seaton was automatic in defending Shedeur Sanders in 2024. According to the Colorado Buffaloes website, he allowed just two sacks on 579 pass-blocking snaps in his collegiate debut.

2. Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Spencer Fano has been the Utes' starting left tackle since he stepped on campus. Fano has repaid the faith by posting two stellar blocking seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Fano will aim to solidify his 2026 NFL draft stock by acing Year 3. He'll look to build on the First-team All-Big 12 selection he earned in 2024.

1. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

Kadyn Proctor is the best LT in the nation entering the 2025 college football season. Proctor helped protect Jalen Milroe during his tenure as Alabama's starting quarterback.

Proctor and the rest of the Crimson Tide will aim to reach the expanded college football playoffs. If they do, a national championship is possible in January 2026.

