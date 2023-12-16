Top 5 most likable head coaches in college football ft. Deion Sanders

In the world of college football, coaches are arguably the real superstars. They are the backbones of football programs and they help set the trajectory for the team's future. This is why a couple of coaches have become synonymous with certain programs over a period of time.

Due to their role within the setting of a program, coaches are widely admired by fans across the nation. This could be due to their success as a coach or immense contribution to the game. Here's a look at the top 5 most likable coaches currently in college football, according to the "Big Game Boomer" podcast:

5 most likable head coaches in college football

#1. Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly the most likable coach in the world of college football today. This comes as a result of his contribution to the game on both the collegiate and professional stages.

Sanders' arrival at Boulder ahead of the 2023 season has brought significant attention to Colorado. The Buffaloes had over 1,500% increase in their ticket prices for the just-concluded season and featured in five of the 10 most watched college football games this season.

#2. Jedd Fisch, Arizona

Jedd Fisch took his first head coaching job on any stage at Arizona in 2021, leaving his role as the quarterback coach of the New England Patriots in the NFL.

Fisch has since then built a superb connection with Wildcats' fans and college football enthusiasts at large. He currently boasts a 16-21 record in his three seasons in college football. However, his consistent efforts in improving the team make him well-admired.

#3. Biff Poggi, Charlotte

Despite taking his first head coaching job in 2023 at the age of 63, Biff Poggi boasts as one of the most admired coaches in college football. This is undoubtedly something applaudable.

Everywhere he's worked, Poggi is known for his brutal honesty. This has only commanded his respect and admiration. He notably built a career for himself in high school football before taking roles at Michigan on two different occasions.

#4. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is a coach who is admired for a couple of things both in the NFL and college football. Since he became the youngest head coach in the NFL, fans have always had an interest in him.

Kiffin’s strategic and unique approach to coaching, core attention to necessary details and commitment to bringing the best out of his team have made him a likable figure in the sport. His endearing charisma also sets him apart and earns him respect within the realm.

#5. Mark Brown, North Carolina

Mack Brown is a coach with tons of commitment to his job. His return to college football after six years of what looks like retirement at the age of 67 is always intriguing to fans.

With his competitive and perfectionist nature, Brown commanded a lot of respect and admiration from fans across all the programs he had worked in. His outstanding recruiting ability and commitment to player development make him one of a kind.

