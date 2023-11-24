Betting has been a huge point of football and having the lowest over/under point totals is tough to come by as offenses evolve. We have seen the number go through the roof as well as be lower than the temperature during a snowstorm.

Surprisingly, almost every game on this list involves one program, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Even crazier, all five games on the list are from the 2023 college football season so history has continued to be made. Let's take a look at the five lowest over/under point totals in the history of college football.

Top 5 Lowest Over/Under point totals in college football history

#5: 30.5 (Navy vs. East Carolina)

Week 12 of the college football season saw a battle of the American Conference between the East Carolina Pirates and the Navy Midshipmen.

These teams have been less offensive, and with the Navy's dominance running the football, the total was placed at 30.5 points. However, the game would not approach it as the Midshipmen picked up a 10-0 victory.

#4: 30.5 (Iowa vs. Minnesota)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes battled and these offenses were not able to get to end zone much as the teams combined for five field goals and one touchdown.

This was one of the lowest totals in the sport's history, but the number was never really in doubt in the second half of the game.

#3: 30.5 (Iowa vs. Northwestern)

30.5 points is very low but it was not low enough, as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats were able to score just 17 points in their matchup earlier this season.

Heading into halftime scoreless, the scoring "floodgates" opened with 17 points in the second half.

#2: 27.5 (Iowa vs. Rutgers)

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced off in Week 11 and the Hawkeyes picked up a 22-0 home win.

This was the second-lowest over/under point total in college football history, as the game kicked off at 27.5 as the total. The number was approached as 16 points in the fourth quarter made it a nail-biter, but the underhit

#1: 24.5 (Iowa vs. Nebraska)

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers now officially hold the record for the lowest over/under point totals in college football history.

The game opened at 27.5 but has been bet down all the way to 24.5 as people do not believe these teams are going to score much. If these teams combine to score four touchdowns without extra points, that is 24, but the odds continue to get lower in this game.