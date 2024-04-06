Top 5 Michigan players to watch out for during Wolverines' 2024 Spring Game ft. Derrick Moore

A season after winning the national championship, there are plenty of quesitons around Michigan spring practice.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is gone and so is QB JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines are dealing with the loss of a fair number of standout players to graduation and/or NFL aspirations. There's plenty of work going down in spring practice at Michigan.

With just over took weeks remaining in practice, the Wolverines are tuning up for the annual spring game on Apr. 20. While there's still plenty of practice between then and now, here are five Michigan players to watch for in that spring game.

Top five Michigan players to watch for in the 2024 spring game

#1 Alex Orji, QB

Derrick Moore could become a star this fall at UM.

The quarterback battle figures to be a big question in spring practice. JJ McCarthy has departed for the NFL and so did most of Michigan's QB experience. Backup Jack Tuttle has the most experience, the senior is also not a high-ceiling guy, but Alex Orji is.

Orji was a Texas recruit in the 2022 class and is in his third season around the program. He has been utlized as a running specialist at QB, with 21 career rushes for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has thrown only one pass, which was a completion for five yards.

This spring, Orji will get a chance to be more than a specialist. If he can hold off a talented slew of other QBs, Orji could make his spot this spring.

#2 Benjamin Hall, RB

Donovan Edwards will be Michigan's top running back in 2024, but there's room for depth among the ballcarriers. Hall is a Georgia product who played sparingly as a freshman, rushing for 69 yards on 15 carries. But he's a thick brusier of a back (5-foot-11, 234 pounds) and could find a role opposite Edwards.

Michigan has been historically strong in the ground game, and Hall's shot at gaining traction as a power back is pivotal. Considering the unending recruiting process, Hall needs to take advantage of the opportunity to separate himself from the recruiting classes to come.

#3 Semaj Morgan, WR

Michigan suffered substantial losses in the wide receiving group, but Morgan can stake his claim as the next man up. A season ago as a freshman, the in-state product snagged 22 passes for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Nevertheless, it's fair to wonder whether Morgan's small size (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) will prevent him from being a number one receiver. He might work out better in the slot, but his big-play ability suggests that he might be able to compete even at Michigan on the outside.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can take the top off the defense in the spring game, which could be the key to his ultimate role.

#4 DJ Waller, DB

Waller got a shot at playing as a true freshman a year ago and showed some skills. He had a dozen tackles and a pass break up. Waller, who's six-foot-three was originally projected as a safety, but he may be emerging as a standout corner.

In essence, Waller was seen as a physical player who could be a sure tackler. He wasn't necessarily seen as a guy with quickness and ability to cover on the edge. But between last season and the spring, Waller has a chance to make a real move in the cornerback depth chart for Michigan in 2024.

#5 Derrick Moore, DE

Moore showed flashes of greatness a season ago. As a sophomore, he made 34 tackles, including six tackles for loss and five sacks. The Maryland product was a top 100 national recruit and has grown into a bigger role.

But with graduation and NFL losses, Moore has a shot to go from being a contributor to being the man up front for UM. A double-digit sack season and All-Big Ten could be in store for him in 2024. The earliest clues to how ready Moore is will be in the spring game.

With a bunch of new coaches and many new faces, can Michigan avoid taking a massive step back in 2024? The improvement of Moore and other veterans figures to be a key part of answering that question.

