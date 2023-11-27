Top 5 Mike Elko replacements for Duke coaching job ft. Ed Orgeron, Glenn Schumann

Mike Elko is reportedly nearing a decision to become the next coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Elko has had a successful two-year stint leading the Duke Blue Devils and was expected to be one of the most highly coveted coaching heading into the offseason. After finishing 3-9 the season before his arrival, the Blue Devils went 16-9 during his tenure.

He was named the ACC Coach of the Year last season after leading Duke to a 9-4 record. While his move to Texas A&M has not been made official, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that he will make his decision on Monday, tweeting:

"Sources: Texas A&M is in discussions with Duke coach Mike Elko to become the next coach. Elko just informed his Duke team a decision will be made in the next 24 hours."

Although things could change, the expectation is that Mike Elko will return to the Aggies, where he spent four seasons as a defensive coordinator.

Take a look at five candidates to replace him as the Blue Devils coach:

Top candidates to replace Mike Elko

Here are the top five:

#1 Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron has not coached since reaching a mutual agreement to part ways with the LSU Tigers following the 2021 season.

While he may look for a job at a bigger program due to his success as a national champion winning coach, he was just 11-11 in his last two seasons and may not get a job at a big time program.

If Elko accepts the job offer from the Texas A&M Aggies, the Duke Blue Devils should have Orgeron on their shortlist.

#2 Glenn Schumann

While Glenn Schumann has never been a head coach, he has won six national championships as an assistant since 2008.

Schumann figures to be one of the hottest commodities on the coaching market, so the Duke Blue Devils would be wise to give him a call if Mike Elko decides to move on.

#3 Kevin Johns

Kevin Johns has also never been a head coach, but he has spent more than two decades as an assistant coach.

He serves as the Duke Blue Devils offensive coordinator and could receive an opportunity if the program decides to go a cheaper route.

If Mike Elko leaves the Blue Devils, Johns will likely coach their bowl game, which could serve as a potential audition for a full-time opportunity.

#4 Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn is another candidate who may be unattainable but should be on the Duke Blue Devils shortlist of coaching candidates.

Malzahn is the coach of the UCF Knights, but after a 3-6 conference record in their first season in the Big 12, he could look for another opportunity.

#5 Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson has not coached since resigning from his position leading the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2021 season.

While his interest in returning to coaching remains unclear, the Duke Blue Devils should attempt to give him a call. Patterson would bring plenty of experience after leading the Horned Frogs to a 181-79 record over 22 seasons.