Top 5 National Championship winning QBs who did not win a Heisman Trophy ft. Trevor Lawrence

College football fans love winning QBs, but even some of the big winners miss individual accolades like the Heisman Trophy. After all, the Heisman can only go to a single player and even a winning QB might get overshadowed.

Here's a rundown of five top QBs who won national titles, but didn't win the Heisman Trophy.

A side note on the list-- Georgia QB Carson Beck, who has now transferred to Miami, could end up on the list, but since Beck could still win a Heisman, he's not included.

Top 5 national title winning QBs who didn't win a Heisman Trophy

Nebraska legend Tommy Frazier was a top college QB, but never won the Heisman. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. DeShaun Watson, Clemson

In the endless discussion of his off-field misdeeds, Watson's on-field excellence sometimes gets forgotten. He led Clemson to an NCAA crown and passed for 10,163 yards and 90 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson. Watson finished third for the Heisman in 2015 and second in 2016, winning the 2016 title with the Tigers. He was a great college passer.

4. Tommie Frazier, Nebraska

Frazier's passing numbers aren't amazing, but for those who can remember Nebraska's power running attack of the 1990s, he was a legend. Frazier was a part of two Nebraska title teams and was the driving force on the 1995 squad. He finished second for the Heisman that year.

Frazier passed for just 3,521 yards and 43 touchdowns in college. He did rush for an additional 1,955 yards and 36 touchdowns. Nebraska was 45-4 in Frazier's four years. That's probably his most significant stat.

3. Vince Young, Texas

Young led Texas to the 2005 crown, taking down Heisman winner Reggie Bush and USC in the title game. Young finished 2nd for the award. In three seasons at Texas, Young threw for 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns. He also rushed for 3,127 yards and 37 more scores on the ground. His dual-threat skills shined in one of the most unforgettable college title games ever.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa came off the bench to lead Alabama to the 2017 title and then had two fine seasons starting. Tagovailoa was 22-2 as a starting QB at Alabama. He passed for 7,442 yards with 87 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Tua finished second in the 2018 Heisman Trophy vote and then finished 10th despite an injury-shortened 2019 season. He's a college football legend.

1.Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

In three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence was electric. He led the Tigers to the 2018 title as a freshman and then had two more excellent seasons. Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter. He passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns. He ran for 943 yards and 18 more touchdowns on the ground.

Lawrence finished second in the 2020 Heisman Trophy vote, but never won the award. A modern-day college legend, Lawrence rarely came up short, aside from in the Heisman vote.

What do you think of these top college passers who were ultimately overlooked for the Heisman? Share your take on these legendary passers below in our comments section!

