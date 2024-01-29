Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football players in the NFL ft. Cam Taylor-Britt, Lavonte David, and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the more known college football programs, winning five national titles. In the last few years, they have struggled but still produced some solid NFL players.

Let's take a look at the five best current NFL players who played college football at Nebraska.

Top five NFL players who played for Nebraska Cornhuskers

#1 Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt played four years at Nebraska, from 2018 until 2021, recording 140 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

After his success with the Cornhuskers, Taylor-Britt was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In two years in the NFL, he has recorded 103 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

#2 Lavonte David

David transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2010 and played for two years, recording 285 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

David was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has spent his entire career with the Bucs, recording 1,480 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 28 forced fumbles and 18 fumble recoveries.

In his NFL career, David has several Buccaneers records: most tackles for loss in a career, most assisted tackles in a season, most tackles for loss in a season and most fumble recoveries in a season.

#3 Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer played one season at Nebraska.

Trey Palmer began his college career at LSU but transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 2022 season.

In his lone season there, he recorded 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns, after which, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his rookie season, Palmer recorded 385 yards on 39 receptions for three touchdowns but has a bigger role down the stretch and should be a key player.

#4 Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins had eight sacks at Nebraska.

Maliek Collins played three years at Nebraska, from 2013 until 2015, recording 86 tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

Collins was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys. He has since played for Dallas, Las Vegas, and Houston. In his NFL career, Collins has recorded 206 tackles, 25.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

#5 Cam Jurgens

Jurgens was the Nebraska Cornhuskers' starting center and started all 12 of their games. He was the first freshman to start at center for them since NCAA restored freshmen eligibility in 1972.

Following the season, he declared for the NFL Draft. He was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles and is their starting right guard.