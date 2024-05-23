Top 5 offensive players who are in the transfer portal ft. OL Bryce Foster

As the summer months quickly approach, the transfer portal is full of players looking for a new program to call home for the 2024 season. There are still players who can make a significant impact and are waiting to find the right landing spot for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the top five offensive players who are still in the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five offensive players who are in the transfer portal

Texas A&M OL Bryce Foster

#5 Grant Bingham, OT

Kentucky offensive lineman Grant Bingham remains in the transfer portal after entering the portal in November 2023. He still has yet to find a landing spot for the 2024 season after not seeing the field with the Wildcats.

Bingham was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and was the highest-ranked player from the state of Kentucky during that year. After receiving offers from Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State, Bingham was an early enrollee at Kentucky in January 2022.

Bingham missed the first two seasons of his career with the Wildcats after redshirting his first year and suffering a season-ending injury prior to the 2023 season.

#4 Raymond Cottrell Jr., WR

A former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, Raymond Cottrell Jr., is entering the transfer portal again after one season with Texas A&M. Cotrell didn't see the field much as a freshman, appearing in just three games, which allowed him to keep his redshirt available.

Cottrell first hit the transfer portal on Nov. 13, 2023, and committed to Kentucky on Dec. 9, 2023. After spending just over four months at Kentucky, he transferred again and has yet to find another team.

Cottrell is one of the top offensive players transferring due to his big frame, route-running ability and strength as a ball carrier.

#3 Landen Hatchett, IOL

A four-star recruit in the class of 2023, Landen Hatchett, is entering the transfer portal as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Landen and his brother Geirean Hatchett both spent the 2023 season with the Washington Huskies, but both have decided to transfer prior to the 2024 season.

Geirean Hatchett has found his new home in Oklahoma, but Landen Hatchett remains in the portal. He could look to follow his former coach, Kalen DeBoer, to Alabama or join his brother and become a Sooner.

Landen Hatchett is one of the top offensive players remaining in the transfer portal after appearing in nine games last season and winning the Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshman award at Washington's postseason banquet.

#2 Zakhari Franklin, WR

Ole Miss wideout Zakahri Franklin is transferring for his sixth season of college football, following four seasons at UTSA and one season with the Rebels. Franklin played just four games last season and finished with 38 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Franklin was a two-star recruit who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with UTSA in 2021 and 2022. He has a ton of offensive potential to bring to a program that will allow him more time on the field.

The Washington Huskies are the latest program to host a visit with Franklin since he entered the portal in late April.

#1 Bryce Foster, OL

Bryce Foster was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021 and is considered to be the top offensive lineman remaining in the transfer portal. Foster was a member of the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team but has struggled to stay on the field recently due to injuries.

The Aggies seem to have already found a replacement for Foster this season, further encouraging him to find a new home as a transfer. Foster had a visit with the USC Trojans after he entered the portal on Apr. 24 but hasn't yet found a new program for the 2024 season.

Who do you think is the top offensive player in the transfer portal? Let's know in the comments section: