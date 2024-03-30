Top 5 Ohio State players to watch out for during Buckeyes' 2024 Spring Game ft. Will Howard

Ohio State's 2023 season did not go according to plan. But Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are focused on a big 2024 season. After all, chief enemy Jim Harbaugh has taken his talents back to the NFL.

Ohio State is adding a bumper class of transfer standouts to their usual talented roster. On paper, Ohio State figures to be as good as any team in the country.

OSU's spring practices will culminate in their annual spring game on April 13th. While OSU's combination of significant player losses and massive transfer infusions makes about half the roster notable, some are extra-worthy. Here are five Buckeyes worth keeping an eye on in the OSU spring game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Ohio State players to watch during spring game 2024

#1 Will Howard, QB

Kyle McCord has moved along and while Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholtz have shown flashes of ability, the job is there for the taking. Enter Kansas State QB Howard, who is expected to be the next standout Buckeye QB.

Last year at Kansas State, Howard passed for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Kansas State v Oklahoma State

On the surface, his numbers aren't much different than McCord's. But Howard's physical tools are a bit more impressive and expectations are that surrounding him with Ohio State's talent will yield significantly more production. All eyes will on the new QB in the spring game.

2. Quinshon Judkins, RB

The Ole Miss running back transfer might be an even more glamorous addition than Howard. While standouts TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden have both returned, Judkins is also absolutely electric and should be astonishing behind Ohio State's offensive line.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ole Miss v Penn State

A year ago, Henderson rushed for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also battled injuries. For Ole Miss, Judkins went for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This was on the heels of 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. Judkins probably won't see the volume of carries at Ohio State that he got in Oxford. But he and Henderson could legitimately both be 1,000 yard backs in 2024.

3. Brandon Inniss, WR

A season ago, Ohio State had Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover, and Julian Fleming catching passes. All three are gone. While returnee Emeka Egbuka is key, Brandon Inniss might be the most intriguing player. He could have a massive season in a slot receiver role.

Ohio State v Purdue

A year ago, Inniss caught just a single pass as a true frosh. That said, it was a 58 yard touchdown grab against Purdue. He was highly touted as a freshman and has shown excellent athleticism and understanding of the position.

While Ohio State had significant losses, the wide receiver cupboard is far from bare. Inniss might step up to play a significant role in 2024, and the spring game is a good preview.

4. Jeremiah Smith, WR

If it's not Inniss, it might be Smith who emerges in 2024. Arguably the top player in the entire 2024 class, Smith is a surprisingly strong 6-foot-3 specimen. He's drawn comparisons to a young Julio Jones for his size and skills.

In a normal world, freshmen at OSU (like Inniss above) tend to sit and watch and learn. But Smith doesn't seem particularly normal.

All American Bowl

Ryan Day has demonstrated a willingness to give younger players the opportunity to show out on Saturday. If Smith is putting in the work, he'll get his shot. The spring game is an excellent chance to see how his adjustment to the college game is going.

5. Sonny Styles, LB

Styles, who was an outstanding defensive back prospect with growing size, just made the transition to linebacker. A year ago, Styles had 53 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. In fact, Styles finished fifth on Ohio State's defense in tackles.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State

But with his size increasing to 235 pounds, Styles has made the move up front and will look to bring havoc in the middle of OSU's defense.

The loss of Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg to the NFL has opened an opportunity for Styles. Don't be surprised if the hard-hitting youngster nabs the spot and makes it his own. His development will be on display in the spring game.

Poll : Can Ohio State make the College Football Playoff in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion