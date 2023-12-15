Top 5 Oklahoma Sooners matchups for team's first year in SEC ft. Texas, Alabama and more

The Oklahoma Sooners are all set to make the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC next year. They finished their final season in the Big 12 with a 10-2 overall record (7-2 in the Big 12) and will now face Arizona in the Alamo Bowl this month.

With Texas and Oklahoma both moving to the competitive Southeastern Conference, CFB fans can expect some high-octane games lined up for 2024. The SEC announced their 2024 schedule on Wednesday which promises to bring a new element of excitement with the inclusion of the Longhorns and the Sooners.

Here's a look at the top five matchups for the Oklahoma Sooners in their debut season in the SEC next year:

Top 5 Oklahoma Sooners matchup in 2024

#1. Tennessee Volunteers (Sept. 21)

Oklahoma's first SEC game next season will be at home against the Tennessee Volunteers. Both these teams so far have faced each other four times, with the first meeting dating back to the 1939 Orange Bowl.

Out of the four games, the Sooners have gone on to win the last three contests, with their recent win coming in 2015 at Knoxville. In that game, Oklahoma went on to win 31-24 in OT. It will be interesting to see if the Volts and seek revenge in this game scheduled for September next year after almost a decade.

#2. Texas Longhorns (Oct. 12)

The Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas will continue next year as well in a new conference setting. After last season's embarrassing 49-0 whitewash at the hands of the Longhorns, the Oklahoma Sooners got their revenge this year when they won 34-30 back in October.

Despite the win, the Longhorns currently lead the rivalry series 63-51-5. Fans of the Red River rivalry will be ecstatic to witness these two teams lock horns in a conference that has more media exposure than in the Big 12.

#3. Ole Miss Rebels (Oct. 26)

Another interesting game to watch out for in Oklahoma's debut season in the SEC is their contest against Ole Miss in October 2024. Both these teams have locked horns with each other just once in college football. This dates back to 1999 when the Rebels defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 27-25 in the Independence Bowl.

With the revival of this series next year, fans can expect it to lead some high-octane action on the gridiron and also a chance for the Sooners to go on and assert their dominance in this series.

#4. Alabama Crimson Tide (Nov. 23)

The Sooners have a real task at hand next year as they are scheduled to take on Nick Saban's Alabama in November. The last time these two teams clashed was back in the 2018 Capital One Orange Bowl when the Crimson Tide won 45-34.

However, despite the loss, the Oklahoma Sooners lead the series 3-2-1. Before the 2018 bowl game, they were on a three-game winning streak. But just one of those wins came against Nick Saban, which was during the Sugar Bowl of the 2013 season. Expect things to get heated up on the gridiron next year when these two teams clash.

#5. LSU Tigers (Nov. 30)

The LSU Tigers may have finished with a 9-3 overall record while failing to make it to the playoffs this season, but they go home with their QB Jayden Daniels winning the 2023 Heisman Award. But unfortunately, he will not be a part of the team when the Tigers face Oklahoma next year.

Both these teams have faced each other three times so far. However, all of these games have been certain bowl games, with the last contest being the 2019 CFP semifinal which LSU won to go ahead and clinch the national title that season. With LSU establishing a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma Sooners, next year will mark the first time that these two programs meet at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

