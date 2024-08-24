Top 5 Ole Miss-specific defensive plays in EA College Football 25 ft. Cross Fire

Many people have their favorite college football teams, from the Ole Miss Rebels to the Georgia Bulldogs, and religious loyalty is the one thing that can be expected from most fans of these squads. Some video games offer them a chance to step into a virtual gridiron, and in EA's College Football 25, you can be a part of your favorite CFB team.

For fans of the Rebels, here are the best team-specific defensive plays in CFB25:

Top 5 Ole Miss-specific defensive plays in EA College Football 25

#5. 3-4 Bear: "Overload 3 Press"

The linebackers and the defensive line crowd one side, forcing a quick decision out of the quarterback. By applying pressure on the offense, this play can lead to sacks and turnovers.

#4. 4-2-5 Nickel: "Double A Gab Blitz"

This play is the Rebels' go-to for applying internal pressure. Both middle linebackers move through the A gaps, leading to hurried passes out of confusion on the part of the offense.

#3. 4-3 Over: "Tampa 2"

Ole Miss' athletic secondary gets a chance to shine with this play. A twist on an old classic coverage, the two safeties cover deep zones while the middle linebacker joins them back there, making any deep passes risky.

#2. Dime 3-2-6: "DB Blitz"

This play lets the secondary show off their skills by sending the defensive back into a blitz. It catches the offense off guard and is proven to be most effective against teams that focus more on passing.

#1. 3-3-5 Stack: "Cross Fire 3"

This versatile blitz technique from the Ole Miss playbook effectively utilizes the standout linebackers. The OLs cross in front of the quarterback, causing him to backtrack predictably, while the offense scrambles.

The team has a fantastic defensive playbook and a deep roster of capable linemen with solid ratings and badges. These plays can help you ensure you use the Rebels at their maximum capacity.

