Top 5 Pac-12 uniforms in 2023 ft. Oregon, UCLA and more

The Pac-12 may be in its last season of top-tier college football, but its competitiveness and excitement have not dimmed. The 64-year-old conference suffered an implosion during the 2023 offseason, with 10 current members announcing their exits after this season.

Nonetheless, Pac-12 teams have been impressive this season. More importantly, they boast some of the most attractive uniforms in college football. Let's look at the five best uniforms in the Pac-12 this season.

Top 5 Pac-12 uniforms this season

#5 Washington

Washington has one of the most recognizable uniforms in the world of college football. The purple and gold jersey boasts a classic look with modern touches.

The Huskies' 2023 home uniform continues to embrace the heritage of the program in college football, showcasing a balance between tradition and innovation. This season's sleek jersey and helmet design adds a contemporary edge to their timeless color scheme.

#4 Colorado

While hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as coach has brought Colorado to the center of attention this season, its uniform for the season has also got lots of fans talking.

The Buffaloes have four elegant jerseys for the 2023 college football season. However, the white one stands out. With a touch of black and gold, the uniform embraces the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains, reflecting the state’s rich mining history.

#3 USC

USC entered the 2023 college football season with the ambitious aim of securing its first Pac-12 championship since 2017, and the school had a couple of uniforms that matched the ambition.

The Trojans' home jersey in the 2023 season stands out as the program's best this season. The design is simple, yet it commands a sense of elegance and creativity. The timeless color combination continues to be an enduring symbol of Trojan pride.

#2 UCLA

UCLA's baby blue uniform has been one of the most unique in college football over the years, and it continues to offer the program a classical appearance within the landscape today.

The Bruins' home uniform in 2023 features the usual combination of blue and gold but is designed with a striking elegance this time. It notably maintains the color scheme with immense creativity, paying homage to the rich tradition of the program in college football.

#1 Oregon

Oregon has a reputation for having one of the most attractive uniforms in college football history. The trend has continued with the program this season.

The Ducks have five uniforms in 2023, all brilliantly designed. However, the white alternate uniform with black inscription stands out as the best. It offers the program a touch of uniqueness, especially with the grey helmet used with the light signature "O" logo.