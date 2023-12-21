Top 5 players that flipped commitment on college football early signing day ft. KJ Bolden

The national early signing day ceremony is one of the most anticipated events in college football recruitment. This is more due to the drama of top prospects flipping their commitment at the last minute.

The 2023 edition was no different as a couple of highly-rated prospects backtracked on their commitment to sign for another program.

Here are the top five players who flipped their commitment on early signing day.

Top five early signing day commitment flip

#1 KJ Bolden

Five-star prospect KJ Bolden flipped his commitment from Florida State to Georgia on early signing day. The safety had pledged himself to the Seminoles earlier this year in August.

However, the final decision for the highly-rated prospect was made at the final stage. Both Auburn and Georgia stood around in contention for a potential commitment flip. Ultimately, it was the Bulldogs that emerged victorious in securing his commitment.

#2 Dylan Raiola

While Georgia has led the class of 2024 recruitment ranking for a while, the program took a hit on early signing day. This was after five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska.

Raiola committed to Georgia earlier this year after flipping from Ohio State. However, the Bulldogs were unable to retain the commitment of the quarterback on early signing day. He will have his college football career in his father's alma mater.

#3 Jeremiah McClellan

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped this commitment from Ohio State to Oregon on early signing day. This marked another top addition for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

The highly-rated pass catcher gave his commitment to the Buckeyes in August, but the Ducks staff continued pushing. He was in Eugene for Oregon's Week 4 game against Colorado in September and the staff also visited him in Saint Louis this month.

#4 Kevin Riley

Alabama got its highest-rated running back in the class of 2024 on early signing day after Kevin Riley flipped his commitment from USC to play in Tuscaloosa.

Riley had given his commitment to Miami earlier this year, in June. However, he decided to remain in the state of Alabama for his college career. The Tuscaloosa native made his official visit to the university this weekend as the team made preparations for the Rose Bowl.

#5 Ryan Pellum

Oregon got another wide receiver on early signing day after four-star Ryan Pellum flipped his commitment from USC. He had originally given his word to the Trojans in June.

Pellum’s commitment extends Oregon's impressive recruitment of top-tier pass catchers for the 2024 class. He joins the previously mentioned McClellan, along with Dillon Gresham and Jack Ressler in successful wide receiver recruitment for the cycle.

