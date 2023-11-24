Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation in Alabama ft. Jalen Milroe, Kool-Aid McKinstry and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most successful football programs in the country, and it's only normal that their players have some of the highest NIL valuations as well.

Below are the five highest-valued Crimson Tide players.

#5. Dallas Turner

Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner has an NIL valuation of $682,000, which ranks him at No. 46 among football players and No. 66 in On3's NIL 100 list.

He has lucrative NIL deals with brands like Kane Footwear and credit platform B Generous.

#4. Chris Braswell

Outside linebacker Chris Braswell has made waves with Alabama in the NIL space, and he became the first Crimson Tide player to partner with Breaking T, which sells Braswell Merchandise branded with the Tide logo and his jersey number.

He also has deals with Hey Alabama and Moneyball Sportswear, which significantly boosted his valuation, which is now at $704,000. He ranks No. 41 among football players and No. 61 in the On3 NIL 100 list.

#3. Terrion Arnold

Since Sept. 19, defensive back Arnold Terrier has seen a 170% rise in his valuation from $179,000 to its present $715,000, per On3.

He has NIL deals with companies like Hey Alabama, Athlete's Thread and Powerade. Arnold's valuation ranks him No. 40 among football players and No. 60 on the NIL 100 list.

#2. Kool-Aid McKinstry

Not only does he have a cool name, but Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was one of the players who took advantage of the NIL space during its inception when he signed a deal with food chain Bojangles in 2021.

McKinstry has a lucrative deal with Candy Digital and Beats by Dre, which accounts for his position on this list. He has an On3 valuation of $896,000, which ranks him at No. 21 among football players and No. 30 on the On3 NIL 100 list.

#1. Jalen Milroe has the highest NIL valuation

After his early season struggles, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has found a new level.

The quarterback has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which has him at No. 8 among football players and No. 11 on the NIL 100 list. Milroe has seen a 542% NIL valuation rise since Sept. 19, when it was $331,000, showing how much a good season can impact a student-athlete's value.

He has NIL deals with brands like HEYDUDE and Rhoback.

The Alabama Crimson Tide players have a fantastic opportunity to put their names in the spotlight in the coming weeks when they face the Georgia Bulldogs during the Southeastern championship game.