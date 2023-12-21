Top 5 Players with the highest NIL Valuation in Florida State ft. Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman and more 

Fans of the Florida State Seminoles may not be at their happiest at the moment. After being denied a place in the CFP, the Seminoles have also had to deal with the exit of over 20 players from their roster.

This is the biggest challenge facing the Seminoles ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Their omission from the CFP notwithstanding, the Seminoles have had a great season and the fans have the players to thank for that. In the meantime, we take a look at the top five Florida State players with the highest NIL valuations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#5. Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver

Wilson is one of Florida State’s most valuable players. The redshirt junior helped the Seminoles achieve an unbeaten regular season with 41 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns. His value on the field has no doubt reflected on his NIL valuation, putting him at an annual estimated value of $489,000.

Wilson commands a sizable following of 56,000 on his social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. The wide receiver has NIL deals with brands like Rising Spear and The Battle’s End, among others.

#4. Jaheim Bell, Tight End

Jaheim Bell proved himself a useful asset to Florida State with a tally of 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns. Bell also rushed for two yards on four carries for a touchdown.

The junior tight end has the fourth highest NIL valuation on the Seminoles football team with an annual estimated valuation of $503,000.

Bell’s social media following across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok is to the tune of 56,000. The Seminoles tight end has signed deals with SAXX Underwears and The Battle’s End.

#3. Jared Verse, Defensive Lineman

Jared Verse recently became the latest Florida State player to opt out of the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Verse completed 41 tackles, nine sacks, and a forced fumble in the 2023 regular season. The junior defensive lineman is the third highest valued player for the Seminoles with an annual estimated valuation of $743,000.

With a total following of 87,000 on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, Verse has quite an influence among college football fans. For that, he has been able to land a couple of NIL deals including the one with Rising Spear.

#2. Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver

Keon Coleman was one of Norvell’s most lethal tools in the offense during the regular season. He excelled beyond expectations with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. The junior wide receiver, who came in via the transfer portal from Michigan State, is one of the most promising prospects of the NFL draft.

Coleman’s estimated annual NIL value is put at $869,000. He also has a huge following on social media, totaling 208,000 across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

#1. Jordan Travis, Quarterback

Jordan Travis must have dreamt of a better way to end his college football career. But an ankle injury sustained on Nov. 18 against North Alabama effectively ended Travis’ season and college football career. The quarterback had thrown for 2,734 yards and 20 touchdowns before his injury.

With an annual estimated value of $1.2 million, Travis is the only Florida State player with an NIL valuation of up to a million dollars.

Apart from his awesome performance on the field, his 211,000 followers across social media platforms are another factor in Travis’ valuation. His latest NIL deal was in August with the brand Beats by Dre.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season