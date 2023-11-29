Top 5 players with the highest NIL valuation in Oklahoma ft. Dillon Gabriels, Jackson Arnold and more

Oklahoma is a storied program in the world of college football and it has, over the years, established itself as one of the top contenders within the landscape.

The Sooners are known for recruiting some of the best players into the realm to ensure their legacy of winning is kept intact. Having top prospects on the roster obviously means having players with big NIL deals.

In this article, we take a look at the five Oklahoma players with the biggest NIL deals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Highest NIL valuation in Oklahoma

#5 Peyton Bowen, $347,000

Peyton Bowen has had a huge NIL potential since his days at high school. The former five-star prospect was one of the best in his position in the class of 2023, attracting several offers.

Following a noteworthy freshman season in college football, Bowen has boosted his NIL valuation. While ranking as No. 5 in the Oklahoma roster, he stands at 184th in college football with huge potential for growth. His most notable endorsement is with Crimson and Cream.

#4 Adeopoju Adebawore, $378,000

Adepoju Adebawore has also built a strong NIL profile out of high school. Despite focusing on basketball earlier on, he was still able to record huge success in football.

In what has been an engaging freshman year for the defensive lineman, he was involved in 12 games, showcasing the kind of future he has at the program. His performance getting more involved next season is likely to fetch him bigger and better NIL deals.

#3 Walter Rouse, $546,000

Walter Rouse has been able to establish himself well in the Oklahoma offensive line this season. The offensive tackle spent the first four seasons of his college years at Stanford.

Rouse has, over the years, built a noteworthy NIL profile in the college football landscape. He is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the endorsement concept in the realm. He currently has the 77th biggest NIL deals in college football, boasting a notable deal with Crimson and Cream.

#2 Jackson Arnold, $748,000

Jackson Arnold was one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the class of 2023. This is evident in the level of NIL profile he's built right from his days at high school.

Arnold entered his freshman season at Oklahoma as a backup to Dillon Gabriel. Still not fully established in the landscape, he already ranks No. 35 in college football's biggest NIL deals. He has an endorsement deal with Leaf Trading Cards as well as Crimson and Cream.

#1 Dillon Gabriel, $1.1 million

Dillon Gabriel has used his time at Oklahoma to establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football, following a four-year tenure at UCF.

His transfer to the Sooners has also been beneficial to his NIL deals as he boasts the biggest in the program. Gabriel has had a steady climb in his NIL valuation since last season. He currently has an endorsement deal with Brands Unlimited, Booster Athletes as well as Crimson and Cream.