Top 5 players with the highest NIL valuation in Texas Tech ft. Tahj Brooks, Monroe Mills and more

Texas Tech is a notable program in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Despite not recording much success in recent decades, the Red Raiders have much history and many memories to be proud of.

The program has, nonetheless, continued to produce top players within the college football landscape over the years. This has made the era of NIL in college football beneficial to the Raiders' student-athletes.

In this article, we examine five players with the biggest NIL deals at Texas Tech.

Highest NIL valuation in Texas Tech

#5, Tony Bradford, $107,000

Tony Bradford has maintained his loyalty to Texas Tech since joining the program as a freshman in 2019. He has played five seasons with the Red Raiders at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Bradford has slowly built his NIL profile as a college football player. His steady growth in the Red Raiders defensive line has paved the way for him to become a relevant player on the team. He has a with Texas Tech NIL collective known as The Matador Club.

#4, Dadrion Taylor, $235,000

Dadrion Taylor has had a solid career at Texas Tech. The defensive back teamed up with the Red Raiders in 2019 as a freshman and has played there ever since.

His exploits on the field have helped him garner better NIL deals than many of his teammates. His valuation ranks him 299th in college football and fourth in his team. His best NIL deal comes with Texas Tech NIL collective, The Matador Club.

#3, Jaylon Hutchings, $249,000

Just like the first two players on this list, Jaylon Hutchings has also maintained his loyalty with Texas Tech since his freshman season and has played a total of six seasons in 2023.

Aside from freshman year where he played just one game, Hutchings has been a regular in the subsequent five seasons. This has had a lot of positive impact on the valuation of his NIL deal, which ranks him higher than many Texas Tech athletes.

#2, Monroe Mills, $296,000

Monroe Mills will be the first athlete on this list not to have started his college football career at Texas Tech. However, he's made an impact since transferring from Oklahoma State.

Evidently, his decision to move to the Red Raiders has had a positive outlook on his NIL valuation. His performance in the program's offensive line has had a role to play in the valuation. Like many of his teammates, his most notable endorsement deal is with The Matador Club.

#1, Tahj Brooks, $457,000

Tahj Brooks has the biggest NIL valuation at Texas Tech, and there's no question why. The running back has been one of the best players for the Red Raiders since his freshman year.

Brooks started off at the program in 2020 and has maintained a great level of consistency and improvement ever since. This has proven crucial in the value of his NIL in the Red Raiders' team. He currently has endorsement deals with Leaf Trading Cards and The Matador Club.