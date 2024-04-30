Top 5 players returning to Gonzaga for the 2024-25 season ft. Graham Ike

Gonzaga had a disappointing end to the 2023-24 college basketball season. The Bulldogs were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by eventual finalist Purdue in the Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs are, however, working toward getting a better result in the 2024-25 season. The team will have a large core of its team returning next season, which will come as a big boost.

Top five players returning to Gonzaga for the 2024-25 season

#1, Graham Ike

Graham Ike had a brilliant first year at Gonzaga in the 2023-24 season. The power forward transferred to the Bulldogs from Wyoming and immediately found his feet in the team.

He led the team in points and rebounds last season, showcasing his importance ahead of next season. He averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, making his talent evident.

#2, Nolan Hickman

Nolan Hickman will enter his fourth season at Gonzaga in 2024-25. He was part of the rotation in his freshman year and has been a starter on the team since he was a sophomore.

Hickman had a notable improvement in his stats last season. The point guard averaged 14.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 2.7 apg, becoming one of the team's most reliable players. He is set for a bigger role in the 2024-25 season.

#3, Ryan Nembhard

Ryan Nembhard is another impactful transfer for Gonzaga in the 2023-24 college basketball season. The guard transferred from Creighton and immediately made it into the team.

Nembhard led the Bulldogs in assists last season, showcasing some brilliance on the hardwood. He averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.0 apg and 6.9 rpg, which is statistically his best season so far in college basketball.

#4, Braden Huff

Braden Huff’s freshman season in 2023-24 evidently showcased that he will be an important player for the rest of his career with the team. The forward showed some promise last season.

Huff was part of the rotation for the Bulldogs last season, playing 35 games. He averaged 9.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 0.5 apg. He is expected to have an increased role in his sophomore season with the team next season.

#5, Dusty Stromer

Dusty Stromer started the 2023-24 season as part of the Gonzaga rotation but stepped into the starting spot midway through the season.

In his freshman season with the Bulldogs, the guard averaged 4.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.1 apg. He is anticipated to retain the starting role in the 2024-25 season, showcasing his growing importance.