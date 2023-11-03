Top 5 potential candidates for Michigan State football coach job ft. Urban Meyer, PJ Fleck and more

The Michigan State Spartans have not had the success they were hoping for so far this campaign. In eight games, they have managed to win only two of those. And both of these wins came when Mel Tucker was still the head coach of the team.

However, after allegations of misconduct by Brenda Tracy, Tucker was fired from his position, which led to defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett being named as the interim head coach. But Barnett is yet to win a single game, as Michigan State is on a disappointing six-game losing streak. Thus, the Spartans are on the hunt for the next head coach of the team.

In this article, we will have a look at the top 5 potential candidates who could go on to be the next head coach of the Spartans.

Top 5 potential candidates for head coach at Michigan State

#1 Urban Meyer

Despite the fact that Urban Meyer is now working with Fox Sports, the rumor mill started churning about the possibility of the former coach making his way back to the game at the collegiate level.

However, according to The Atheltic's Bruce Feldman, Meyer is not interested in the opportunity and is happy with his career at Fox Sports.

But Fox Sports Radio host Bernie Fratto has made a completely opposite statement on the matter. According to him, Urban Meyer has been showing interest in the Michigan State coaching job. But the extent of his interest is unknown.

Will he be the next head coach of the Spartans?

#2 PJ Fleck

Another interesting candidate for the Michigan State coaching job is Minessota head coach PJ Fleck. Back in 2020 when the Spartans were looking for a head coach, rumors began circulating that Fleck was highly interested in the opportunity, however, the program then decided to hire Mel Tucker.

Fleck has been the coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers since 2017. And apart from his 5-7 debut campaign and a 3-4 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has gone on to record winning seasons almost every year. Could Fleck once again be interested in joining Michigan State if provided the opportunity?

#3 Jake Dickert

Another name that has been in the rumors as a strong candidate is Washington State's coach Jake Dickert. Initially, Dickert was the defensive coordinator under then-coach Nick Rolovich. But after the program fired Rolovich for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Dickert took over as the interim head coach in 2021. He was then named as a full-time head coach in 2022.

Recently, a tweet by Message Board Geniuses allegedly reported that Dickert is already in talks with MSU and will be leaving soon. However, the validity of the source is yet to be verified, thus making it a rumor for now.

#4 Lance Leipold

If Michigan State wants to go for an experienced coach who could bring stability, then Kansas Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold could be the answer for them. He was hired by Kansas in 2021 when they were regarded as one of the worst teams in college football. Over the years, he still continues improving the program's state.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have won six of the eight games played. Thus, his ability to revive a struggling program could be a good option for the Spartans, who are currently on a six-game losing streak.

#5 Mike Elko

Before becoming the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils in 2022, Mike Elko made a name for himself as a defensive coordinator for Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Thus these skills could be useful for Michigan State who don't excel when it comes to defense.

Apart from this, Elko has also gone to build a reputation for Duke and make them a top-25 team. His debut saw him lead the team to a 9-4 campaign and also win the Military Bowl against UCF. This season so far, the Blue Devils are 6-3. Thus Mike Eklo could be the one to revive the lost glory of the Spartans.