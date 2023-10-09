Top 5 potential landing spots for Jordan Travis in 2024 NFL draft

Jordan Travis has been one of the top-performing quarterbacks in college football this season. With him under center, the Florida State Seminoles have remained undefeated so far, recording five continuous victories and ranked second in the ACC.

Travis transferred from Louisville back in December 2018 and has been the starting quarterback of the team since last year. So far this year, he has recorded 1,198 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns for the Seminoles. Travis is considered as a top five quarterback prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let us examine the five potential teams that could be drafting Travis when he begins his professional journey in the NFL next year.

Top 5 landing spots for Jordan Travis

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

With the quarterback situation that surrounds the Raiders, Travis could be potentially drafted as a Plan B in place of Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo was brought in to fill the void left by Derek Carr leaving for the New Orleans Saints. However, his injury history and health have been a cause of concern in viewing him as a long-term franchise quarterback for the Raiders.

Jordan Travis could be the solution to the team's quarterback woes. His football IQ and passing accuracy could help bolster the Raiders' offense and find the end zone more frequently.

#2 New York Jets

The Jets brought in Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers in a move that was the talk of the town throughout the whole offseason. Fans believed that A-Rod could be the key to them making their Super Bowl dreams come true. Unfortunately, the quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in his debut game for the team, which has potentially ended his campaign for the year.

Zach Wilson has been acting as the starting QB in Rodgers' absence but has not enjoyed much success, as the Jets have posted a 2-3 record so far. While the team may not be looking to draft a quarterback in 2024, bringing in Jordan Travis could help him develop his game professionally under the mentorship of the 4X NFL MVP.

#3 Chicago Bears

Another team that has been going through a difficult time in their quarterback department is the Chicago Bears. The Bears have Justin Fields as their starting QB, who was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. However, he has not been successful in leading the team to a successful campaign so far, as they have won just one game out of the five played so far this season.

If this situation continues, then the Bears will have to look for alternatives to bolster their offensive strength and find a more capable quarterback in the 2024 Draft. That is where Jordan Travis could be the potential messiah to revive the franchise.

#4 Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is still underperforming after a dismal debut last season for the Broncos. New head coach Sean Payton will not shy away when it comes to moving on from their $245 million quarterback if they end the season with a losing record.

Thus, this opens up the potential of them looking for a viable quarterback to fill in the void from the 2024 draft. And Jordan Travis could be a perfect match for the team, given his mental fortitude and high pass accuracy. He seems like a great fit for the Broncos' offensive playbook.

#5 Arizona Cardinals

At the moment, Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 draft. Thus he is expected to potentially join the Cardinals. However, there are chances that Williams might opt out of the 2024 draft and play one more year of college football, which opens up the window of opportunity for the Cardinals to consider going with Jordan Travis.

The Cardinals might be more focused on a rushing-style offense. But having Jordan Travis under center could open up a sea of new strategies in the way they approach games.